Design engineer Chassis Structure
2023-11-20
The Chassis Structure & Transport Adaptation Team at Volvo Group Trucks Technology is looking for a Senior Engineer to complement our Chassis Structure team! Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together towards a clean and safe future?
The Chassis Development department has the mission to maintain and develop the premium Volvo trucks FH/FM/FMX models. We take full product ownership of complete chassis and work as "front face" towards the Volvo Brand. We drive the deliveries by close cooperation with technology streams and utilizing global architecture, components, and interfaces to secure that common solutions can be used for other brands and models within the Volvo group.
We are reinforcing product ownership and introducing new ways of working and high agile pace in delivering product improvements, while working to create and maintain a culture of passion and trust, where we work together and support each other in our daily tasks and to manage a lot of exiting product changes and introductions including the brand-new set of Electric Vehicles.
The electrification of the transportation sector is creating incredible new challenges and you can be a part of the team that will drive the product development within the chassis team.
This is us, your new colleagues:
The Chassis Structure and Transport Adaptation team is growing. Today we are 12 engineers from soon 3 different countries working together with a truly global team involving professionals in India, Brazil, France, USA, and Sweden.
Your mission:
In this position you will be part of the development of Chassis Structure area that consists of the primary areas; Complete frame ladder (frame and crossmember), Cab and Engine suspension. You will be responsible for the development of components mainly connected to complete frame ladder and the unique documentation logic of holes and joints used for installation on frames. You will be part of a cross-functional team involving Purchasing, After Market and Operations.
As Design Engineer, you will take the lead in different stages of Product Development from the earlier development phases to the start of production and continuing to the product maintenance phase.
Who we believe you are:
We are looking for a person with a positive attitude and ability to interact, network and cooperate effectively. In addition, someone who has a drive to draw conclusions, deliver results and who is interested in improving work methods will be greatly appreciated in our team and organization. We also believe it is important that you can lead a cross-functional team and secure the deliveries in time and with the expected quality within your scope of the Chassis Structure responsibility.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have experience of cross-functional operations and knowledge of heavy-duty vehicles. We also believe you understand the component development process. Experience with project management as team member is also valuable and knowledge of product documentation: Legal documentation, Requirements, Product and Process Documentation, etc.
We also see that you have:
Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering or similar technical education.
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Good Knowledge of sheet metal design and casted components
Knowledge of certified and supplier developed components is a plus.
Proficiency in FMEA, APQP, generative design and Root Cause Analysis.
Knowledge of the Volvo Unique system JointCalc and the logic of documentation of hole groups is a merit.
Experience as Project Manager is a plus.
If you also have experience from Volvo Group Trucks Technology Organization that is considered a merit. We also consider it a merit if you have knowledge in systems and tools such as KOLA, EDB, PDMLink, Creo, PIL, Protom, Knox, Argus, Tech tool, JIRA.
All that we have just listed as who we believe you are, is our dream candidate in a perfect world. We understand that you might not match all qualifications to 100% yet. Most importantly, we will value your personal skills, your positivity, proactivity and flexibility, customer focus, team player ability and communication skills.
Curious and have some questions? Contact us!
Matilda Johansson - Group Manager Chassis Structure & Transport Adaptation
