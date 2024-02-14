Design Engineer Ceip
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Do you want to be a part of creating our future? The biggest technology shift in transport solutions in decades has started, and we at GTT want to stay in the forefront together with our customers. We are happy to announce that we now are hiring a Design Engineer in our Electrical Installation & Pneumatic Front area. No matter what fuels your passion we are sure you will find a challenging future with us! We offer you a chance to be involved in defining future solutions within the transport industry, along with a highly motivated and inspiring team of colleagues. If you are ready to take on a new challenge and explore new ways of driving business, then we are confident you will fit right in.
The Chassis Electrical Installation & Pneumatic Front team in Gothenburg, is responsible for the design and the development of installation and components for Chassis electrical (signal and high voltage) brake systems, air suspension systems and extra equipment. The development includes design, planning, documentation, validation and verification of pneumatic installation. Our work is carried out in all stages of product development: complete vehicle projects, product maintenance and component projects. The work is performed in close co-operation with both internal and external contacts, in a multi-cultural environment, such as our different development sites and suppliers around the world.
Your future team consists of a group of 20 engineers with mixed experience and skillset. To us team spirit is about knowledge sharing, thus supporting and helping each other is therefore of high value. We work hard, but always have a positive, cheerful and inclusive atmosphere.
Tasks and responsibilities
In this role you will work as a Design Engineer with responsibility for Component and Quality work as well as new development in projects related to Electrical and Pneumatic installations.
The main design work tool you will be using is KOLA (Volvos main documentation system).
Included in your tasks will also be working with other data systems and documentations in order to present to a cross functional team including purchasing, production, Feature Verification & Validation, aftermarket etc. You will also lead and delegate work to other external colleagues and stakeholders as well as cooperating with our sites in India and Brazil.
Who are you?
We believe you are a person with an open multi-brand and multi-cultural mindset, with a strong business and customer orientation. With the help of your analytical skills and your openness for change you will be able to identify areas of improvements. This, combined with your high interest in technology development will enable you to make strategic product changes to further enhance our products.
Further we see that you are someone who takes the initiative, demonstrate confidence in your abilities and adapt well to a fast paced environment. You deal constructively with problems that do not have clear solutions or outcomes. You work structured and analytical and are able to prioritize your work and handle multiple things. You take on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm.
You have a positive outlook on life, and a strong ability to create smooth and lasting relations and networks with the people you work with.
We see that you have the following knowledge and experience:
• University degree in Mechanical, Mechatronics or equivalent
• Minimum 5 -10 years of engineering experience within the area of sheet metal engineering and/or plastic engineering
• Proficient in CAD (CREO) and PDM systems
• Good automotive knowledge, truck knowledge is a merit
• Good knowledge of manufacturing processes
• Good knowledge of Develop concept and Develop and Document Technical solution processes
• Good knowledge of the engineering tools and verification processes/methods in this design area
For further information please contact:
Group Manager, El Installation & Pneumatics Front, Arnkil Minna minna.arnkil@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5842-42257646". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Minna Arnkil 031660000 Jobbnummer
8471502