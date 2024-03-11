Design Engineer Cab Body
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Would you like to be a part of Cab Body team and together develop future cab bodies for the VolvoTrucks Heavy Duty ranges FH, FM and FMX? As the Design Engineer at Cab Body group, at Cab engineering department, you will be a key contributor to the success of our customers. You will have colleagues around the world, all passionate about trucks and engineering solutions. Cab Body team are the ones who develop new and premium cab bodies for our future trucks, covering advanced engineering, concept studies and detailed development work and up to product launch. Once the product is in the hands of our customers, we continue take full responsibility for our components as true product owners by monitoring the product performance out on the roads.
Cab Body team are responsible for the BIW (Body in White), Door cpl, Roof hatch, Luggage lid, Glass & Sealants and Surface Treament. We have both in-house development, and cooperation with external suppliers, and we are always seeking to deliver customers future needs today. We aspire to have the most skilled and engaged employees in the industry.
We are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer to strengthen the Cab Body team in Doors & Closures CAD design.
Tasks and Responsibilities
* You are responsible for Glass development, from early pre-studies through to the different design phases in projects.
* You will Lead the work within Glass design within our group Doors & Closures, deliver fully verified technical solutions fulfilling product QDCFS (Quality, Delivery, Cost, Features, Sustainability)
* You are responsible for product documentation, time planning, testing & verification.
* You will participate in a global network of Glass and CAB body engineers and be part of the development of roadmaps and other strategies as well as proposing and executing the Advanced Engineering studies needed to support them
* You will contribute to Method development and share knowledge with the team
* Experience within glass development is Desired qualifications.
Qualifications
* Minimum 3 years of experience in Mechanical Engineering from trucks or cars, with at least 1 years working with concept and feasibility.
* Good in Catia V5 is an advantage.
* Good knowledge in Kola or similar PDM (Product Data Management) Systems
* M.Sc. degree in engineering or equivalent professional experience
Personal skills:
* Fluent in English, written and spoken.
* Responsibility taking personality, acts with integrity and, of course, with a result-oriented mindset.
* High co-operation and communication skills
* Motivated, innovative enthusiastic and a positive attitude
* Leadership experience is an advantage.
Would you like to be part of a global organization and have the right mined set "Can Do" attitude?
If you feel it's time to boost your carrier, then Volvo Group is the right place for your personal growth.
Welcome to post your application today!
Hiring manager- Lena Almqvist Mogren, Group Manager Cab Body, lena.almqvist@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7080-42323558". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Lena Almqvist Mogren 03166000 Jobbnummer
8532713