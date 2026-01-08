Design Engineer Analyst
Bertrandt Sverige AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2026-01-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bertrandt Sverige AB i Göteborg
What to expect:
Perform and coordinate CAE simulation activities within areas such as crash, passive safety, NVH, durability, aerodynamics, CFD, thermal and EMC
Execute modeling, simulation, validation, and analysis of vehicle systems Analyze simulation results and translate findings into technical recommendations supporting design decisions
Collaborate closely with design engineers, test engineers, and simulation specialists to optimize vehicle performance, safety, and reliability
Support correlation between simulation and physical testing
Prepare and present technical analysis results and documentation according to project standards
Ensure adherence to CAE workflows, methods, and quality standards used in automotive development
What you bring along:
Proven experience in CAE / simulation engineering, including FEA, CFD and/or EMC
Hands-on experience with CAE tools such as: ANSA, LS-DYNA, ANSYS, Nastran, STAR-CCM+, PowerFLOW, PreonLab, MotorCAD, GT-Suite, Dymola, Animator or similar
Good understanding of CAE processes and development tools within the automotive industry
Experience working in an OEM or Tier-1 automotive environment is an advantage
Strong analytical skills and structured way of working
Good communication skills and ability to collaborate in cross-functional, agile teams
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
With more than 54 locations throughout Europe, the Bertrandt Group has been providing engineering and development solutions for the international automotive and aerospace industries since 1974. More than 12,000 employees use their know-how and innovative strength every day to support our customers - leading manufacturers and OEMs - with integrated solutions in management, design, and industrialization. Bertrandt is now expanding into Sweden, establishing a strong and future-oriented presence in Gothenburg. Our activities cover a spectrum of expertise from electrical, electronics, and software development to design engineering, project management, quality, industrialization, and validation, all driven by innovation and a passion for technology. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-07
E-post: inquiries-sverige@bertrandt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bertrandt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559526-7021) Jobbnummer
9674646