Design Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Battery Electrical Distribution - let's introduce ourselves
We are an international group working according to ECF (Engineering Collaboration Framework), managing parts and systems to make the battery electrical distribution work. We have the joy of doing the design work ourselves, developing Built to Print (BtP) parts and creating all technical documents, enabling our supplier base to manufacture our parts.
Our competencies and deliveries include the battery harnesses, the electrical busbars and the CCS (Cell Contact System), areas full of challenges that play a big role in Volvo's journey to full electrification.
What You'll Do
As a Design Engineer (DE) you will be part of the Battery Electric Distribution group within the Battery HW Department. You will work in a cross-functional environment with close contact with Group Design Leaders and other Design Engineers, and where a lot of contact and collaboration will take place beyond your own department: Such as Manufacturing Engineering, international suppliers, PDS colleagues or material experts among many others.
The day-to-day job will include secure deliveries, packaging meetings, testing, and of course developing in CATIA, the best products for our customers with the latest technical innovations in the field.
Main responsibilities:
* You will be responsible for the CAD design and manufacturability of your components.
* Finding creative and cost-efficient ways to develop components meeting the requirements.
* Keeping track of time plans, deliveries, reporting systems.
* You will work with issue management.
* Maintain good and continuous contact with suppliers, manufacturing, procurement, etc.
What You'll Bring
Due to that you will spend some hours in discussions with different stakeholders we are looking for a team player with strong communication and leadership skills. There will also be a lot to keep track of, which will be easy for you since you're structured, organized and good with priorities. You are also proactive, a fast learner with an analytical and creative mindset.
You enjoy working in a high pace and fast-changing business, which stimulates your sense of urgency and makes you think outside the box. You are an experienced problem solver, looking for a bigger business challenge and you have a proven track record of delivering on time.
Education and Skills:
* B.Sc./M.Sc. in Engineering, or equivalent experience.
* You have an electrical background.
* You have a minimum of 2 years' experience as a Design Engineer.
* You have experience in CATIA and TC.
* You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
Where You'll do it
Located in Gothenburg, Sweden, we operate an Office First policy. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70572-42406445". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Linnéa Jansson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8607257