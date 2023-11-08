Design Engineer
2023-11-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Lidköping
eller i hela Sverige
Stop following the trends - Set the standard at Devport!
We are looking for dedicated individuals who want to be part of creating the future of engineered design.
At DevPort, we have an inspiring community. We believe in collaboration and that together we can achieve something extraordinary. Whether you're an experienced engineer in software, production, or product development, we have a place for you.
Our world of product development:
Within product development our focus lies within designing, project lead, test and verification. From early idea to finished product. Together with our customers, we shape the products of tomorrow.
Position Overview:
As a Design Engineer at DevPort, you will play a key role in our customers product development team. Using your expertise in CAD, specifically Catia V5 or Creo, you will transform conceptual ideas into detailed and innovative designs. Your responsibilities will include creating 3D models, developing 2D drawings, and collaborating closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the seamless integration of design into the product.
This position offers a stimulating environment where your creativity and technical skills will be challenged. We are looking for a passionate and experienced Design Engineer who thrives in a collaborative setting, values attention to detail, and is dedicated to delivering high-quality designs that meet and exceed industry standards.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's or Master 's degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field.
• Minimum of 6 years of experience working with CAD software tools, Catia V5 or Creo.
• Proficiency in creating detailed 3D models and 2D drawings.
• Experience within the automotive industry.
• Material knowledge in plastic, sheet metal, or castings.
• Teamcenter experience is beneficial.
• Strong English language skills, both spoken and written.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you who want a long-term employment with a commitment to the assignment. At Devport, we are collaborative, empathetic, results-focused and enjoy having a holistic perspective, which are ideals that you also share.
Application
If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, apply by following the steps below. If you have any questions, send an email to David Amberntsson at david.amberntsson@devport.se
or Miriam Carfors at miriam.carfors@devport.se
.
We are looking forward to reading your application!
About DevPort
DevPort is a technology consulting company in an expansive development phase with headquarter in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Helsingborg and Karlskrona. DevPort has its core competence in the automotive industry and employs more than 530 people in three business areas - Digital solutions, production development and product development.
We are proud of our employees and of collaborating with several of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, companies in the defence industry and other development-intensive industries.
We are characterized by a family culture with entrepreneurship, competence, security, and a community that infuses the company's operations and contributes to a pleasant and inspiring workplace.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Devport AB
