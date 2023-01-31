Design Engineer - Wiring Harness
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-31
At Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. Our close cooperation with other entities within the Capgemini Group will give you the opportunity to explore endless possibilities. We have offices all over the world, and the Capgemini family consists of more than 340 000 colleagues globally.
Not all heroes wear a cape - our employees help to make the world a better place. We do this by working in projects that save lives. Our consultants develop next generation 5G, ensure the quality of software apps for medical devices, develop and test driver assistance functions in cars and so much more. Our clients are big international companies, as well as local public organizations and Nordic startups. You will either be working with an in-house project or at the client site. We offer a lot of flexibility and you will have the chance to work partly remote as well.
At Capgemini Engineering Nordics, we have an open and international atmosphere influenced by teamwork. Our colleagues come from all over the world, which is something that influences our work environment.
Our team managers work to facilitate the work life of the consultants. We work to promote engagement and arrange continuous joint lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
We support your personal development and offer an education library with more than 250 000 (!) courses and educations and certifications. We encourage internal promotions and your continuous growth within our company. We are looking for a Wiring Harness Design Engineer, with experience in vehicle electronics and systems. As a person you enjoy working in a team and have the ability to inspire your team colleagues.
You feel engaged by working in projects and reaching goals. We believe that you have both the competence and personality that will make a difference in our organization.
Imagine yourself working in an environment focused on solutions for the future where creativity and new ideas is a part of your day to day work. You should have a couple of years of professional experience within wiring harness design. Other design experiences are considered as a strong plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
112 26 STOCKHOLM
Capgemini engineering Stockholm
