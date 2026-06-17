Design Engineer - Valves
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona
2026-06-17
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Landskrona
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Lomma
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Haldex is a leading manufacturer of reliable and innovative braking systems and air suspension solutions that improve safety, dynamics and durability for heavy vehicles.
Design Engineer – Valves
We are looking for a Design Engineer to be a part of new product development as well as product maintenance within the valves and actuators product group. Part of your role is project oriented, and you will be an important part in project teams. Sometimes you will work on future concepts, innovation ideas not yet governed by any project. Working as a Design Engineer at Haldex, you will also interact cross functionally with other teams in different countries that is part of the SAF/Holland company group.
At Haldex you will be a part of our R&D team with colleagues and internal stakeholders all around the world. Haldex has a flexible remote working policy, wellness subsidy & a gym at the site.
Job description
Development of new products mainly within the valves and actuator product group
o Develop design solutions to meet required specification/s
o Evaluate design solutions related to supplier process and internal assembly process with focus on the total cost solution.
o Support the development of the product from conception through to manufacture and its maintenance.
o Participate in technical discussions with suppliers and customers.
o Create internal technical requirement specifications on product.
o Support development of new test methods for new design elements/sub-systems.
Product maintenance mainly within the valves and actuator product group
o Improve and develop current products.
o Understand and work according to Haldex Change Management Process for changes.
Other
o Review Customer product requirements.
o Create and update technical specifications, i.e., drawings, models, calculations etc.
o Analyze results from calculations and performed tests.
o Take actions when faults are discovered both on product and in process.
Support in quality related activities including root cause analysis (ex. 8D method).
o Follow Haldex processes, and for design related processes continuous improvements as target.
Education and Experiences
§ Minimum Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
§ At least three years experience of working with pneumatics
§ We expect that you have Material knowledge and knowledge of manufacturing methods.
§ A documented skill in a CAD system, preferably CREO.
§ Knowledge in PDM system and base knowledge in MathCAD.
§ Tolerance analysis using software or other methodology.
§ Base knowledge in Finite Element Analysis program, preferably ANSYS workbench.
§ Good knowledge in Office software applications.
§ English fluent verbally and in writing.
Experiences of automotive industry, Heavy Truck / Bus experience is meritorious. Recommended is at least five years of design and/or validation experience, preferably within automotive industry.
Personal characteristics
You are an ambitious and curious person, passionate about technology and exploration of possibilities in tools and equipment. You are also driven and motivated to complete tasks and you have a structured way of working. You are used to work in cross functional teams, are service minded and you are humble, prestige less and a natural team player.
Application
Does this sound like something for you – or someone you know? Submit your application today! Selection is ongoing, and the final application deadline is September 7th. For questions about the position, contact Joakim Gripemark at joakim.gripemark@safholland.com
. For questions about the process, contact HR Manager Elin Önnby at elin.onnby@safholland.com
.
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248)
Instrumentgatan 15 (visa karta
)
251 61 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Haldex AB Kontakt
Elin Önnby elin.onnby@safholland.com 0768851231 Jobbnummer
9967209