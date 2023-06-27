Design Engineer - Development of Car Adaptions
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Gnosjö
2023-06-27
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp i Gnosjö
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Want to join an extraordinary team developing world-leading products that make it easy to bring along the things you care for - easily, securely and in style - when living an active life? Are you a team player who thrives in a sustainability-driven environment and where you will be given the opportunity to impact the design and technology of products designed to inspire to live an active life?
Welcome with your application!
Thule Group now offers you to join the Kit Design Engineering team who are responsible for scanning, developing, and evaluating car adaptations for Thule Group's various roof rack systems.
Every car has unique conditions when it comes to design, shape, strength etc in the interface with the roof rack system which means we have to develop unique Kits for every new car model worldwide.
You will develop new products and components with high quality within targeted cost budget and time plans to meet market requirements of our consumer. You will also be evaluating technical solutions with respect to manufacturing methods, strength requirements and cost. Since we believe in hands on product development we have over the last years invested in a very modern prototype workshop that allows you as a Design Engineer to quickly move from idea to physical prototypes at hand which makes your work more dynamic and diverse.
The work involves close contacts with car importers and car companies in Europe. Visits to European car shows are also on the agenda, which means that the work entails recurring trips both within and outside Sweden's borders.
Your profile
You have an academic degree in Mechanical engineering or similar together with documented technical knowledge and competence in PDM-system and CAD (preferable Solidworks). You are fluent in Swedish and English, knowledge of German is an advantage.
To succeed in this role we believe you are a team player with a great social competence, accuracy and sense of responsibility together with a strong interest in technology. As the role involves practical elements, we assume that you thrive in environments with hands on product development. Since the job includes traveling, both in Sweden and Europe, we presupposes that you have a driving license for car.
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
About our Global Product Development Department
Globally we are over 250 engineers out of the majority is working in our Global Product Development Center in Hillerstorp (Sweden). Our cross functional team consists of highly skilled and motivated members with a well-balanced variety of experiences. We are a truly global company with an international and multi culturally mixed team. English is the language we use in our daily communication. We see a great future with continued passion for product development that is vital for our growth as a company. We set great value in our working environment and offer great premises designed for product development. In our Global R&D center in Hillerstorp we have expanded with new offices, landscapes, team rooms and creative areas, but also great prototype areas including cut & sew and electronics lab.
Application
This role reports to Manager Design Engineering, Robin Sandberg, who is able to answer detailed questions regarding this position by phone 0370-256 03. Please apply through our website www.thulegroup.com/open-positions
with CV and personal letter. Do not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process and the position might be filled before the last application deadline, which is August 13th.
We look forward hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2022, sales amounted to SEK 10.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/49". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
7918588