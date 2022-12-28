Design Director
2022-12-28
Do you want to join an exciting SaaS and HR journey? At Simployer, while we aren't trying to colonize Mars, we are in it to win it and are already a major HR tech mover in the Nordics. We are around 350 people running a business of more than 500 NOK ARR, all striving to become the preferred choice for employees and customers within the HR sector in Northern Europe.
We are now looking for a Design Director and a force to be reckoned with to join our product department of approx. 20 awesome product people.
About the position
Our aim is set to find a visionary leader with one hand still in the craft. Deep knowledge of the work, from wireframes to high-fidelity design deliverables. A design team leader that can inspire, encourage and manage a distributed team to create best-in-class experiences and ensure we ship delightful experiences we can be proud of.
To be able to scale and achieve design excellence, this will have to be a seasoned leader, most likely someone who has led past teams under transformations with great results. As an example, you are able to create broad consensus for decisions, and making things happen through others is second nature to you. You communicate fluently in the manner needed regardless of stakeholders; sales, marketing, engineering, customers etc. Combined with a great deal of integrity you are analytical and able to make tough decisions and stand by them despite pressure.
Daily work will spread from facilitating design sprints and coaching team members to being hands-on. We believe lead designers shouldn't be separated from the reality of making things. We believe you are laser focused by nature and can balance the day-to-day operations with the need for continuous discovery and long-term strategy for your product and category.
Who are we looking for?
- Deep knowledge of product design of digital solutions
- Significant experience in leading, managing, and inspiring successful (distributed) design teams
- Advocate for the creation of well-documented, delightful design artifacts.
- Proficiency in Figma and other relevant design tools.
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to translate complex challenges into powerful communication.
- Knowledge of user analytics and testing
- Being tech savvy and analytical
- A strong portfolio showcasing your work, process, and outcome.
What do we offer?
In Simployer, our employees are the most valuable resource. We have an inclusive culture built on mutual trust and respect, autonomy, shared sense of purpose and where we are proud of being a Simployee. We think that belonging is a vital feeling to have as an employee. Your well-being is important for us, and we know the importance of having a work-life balance.
You will meet ambitious and skilled colleagues who make an impression, inspire each other and enjoy working together. With us, we give you room to grow, both professionally and personally. We want our employees to be seen and get recognition for their work. All employees should feel valued, included and appreciated; Every employee is unique but equal with us.
The position is a full-time position in the Stockholm or Oslo office. Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis.
Short message from the recruiting manager
Hey!
My name is Caroline and I'll be your new manager. I'm a creative entrepreneur with over 15+ years' experience from helping people and companies grow, and currently work as CPO in Simployer. I love working in a product company with such high ambitions and having the greatest and most knowledgeable colleagues around. Design and its huge impact in creating successful products is a true passion of mine and I look forward to locking down this recruitment!
I look forward to receiving your application. Don't hesitate to reach out to me if you have questions regarding the position!
Simployer is a "people first" company. We offer a unique combination of high-value and people-centric products, services and expertise. Our simplifying solutions are the preferred choice of more than 15,000 customers and 1,2 million users in Northern Europe. For almost four decades, we have helped our customers unleash the full potential in people, the core asset of any company. Managers who want to lead better - by inspiring, engaging and developing their employees - choose our solutions. We are on an exciting journey where we will continue to grow our company into new markets in Northern Europe. In Simployer we have a culture where it is possible to grow, and to have a direct impact on the business through empowerment and flat structure. You will work with colleagues who are passionate about their work and we can promise you that we have a lot of fun at work. To succeed in the market, reach our growth goals and continue to fulfil our vision, we need top talent who shares our conviction that people make businesses grow. Are you our next Simployee? Ersättning
