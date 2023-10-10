Design Assistant
2023-10-10
Here is an exciting opportunity to be part of our successful kay/day and underwear team at Kappahl in Mölndal. Do you love fashion fit for life as much as we do? Are you interested in working side by side with great Designers? Welcome to a world filled with joyful creativity, inclusive colleagues, and courageous challenges. Apply today!
Kappahl exist to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many ways of living life - empowering people to stay true to themselves at any given time, our customers as well as our employees.
We offer you
As a Design Assistant you will work with different tasks, such as producing technical product sketches and design research for our target groups. You work independently with your tasks and collaborate close with our Designers. This position is placed in our kay/day and underwear team and you will be an important player in making wonderful clothes to lots of women!
Your profile
We prefer if you have previous working experience as a Design Assistant in the fashion industry and have a bachelor's degree in Fashion design or similar education. You have good knowledge in English (and Swedish) and have experience in working in design programs such as Illustrator and Photoshop.
As a person you love fashion and have a profound sense for colors, styles and trends. You are creative, curious, commercial, and have an eye for details. You are flexible, love structure and have strong communication skills. Of course, you are a team player who appreciate to work with your colleagues. And - the most important part - you recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you interested?
The position is a full-time temporary position with placement at our head office in Mölndal until end of June 2024. We would like your application as soon as possible and by the latest 22/10.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection.
We are looking forward to your application!
Kappahl exists to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to always stay true to themselves.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in nine countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for people and for the world we live in. Today, 80% of our products are made with certified and/or preferred materials. The goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.
