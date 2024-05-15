Design and Project Engineer, Accurate Nordic AB
2024-05-15
Are you passionate about product development and driving projects? Do you want to be part of a development journey where your contribution will be a significant contributing factor to Accurate Nordic's continued growth? Does this sound like your next challenge? Then we look forward to your application!
Responsibilities
Your main responsibilities are:
• Designing innovative and customized interconnection solutions.
• Project management regarding new products in accordance with specification requirements (costs, lead times, etc.) and conducting thorough risk assessments.
• Continuously improving existing products to align with company strategy.
• Provide technical support to the sales team (liaising with customers and salespeople)
• The work is being carried out at our new facility in Kista. Occasional travel within the Nordic region may be required to meet customers and support the sales team.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with:
• A degree in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, or equivalent.
• Minimum of 3 years of work experience in R&D/engineering/product development.
• Minimum of 3 years of experience in the aerospace, defense, and/or interconnect industry.
• Experience with 2D and 3D CAD tools (SolidWorks is a plus), planning tools, and Office 365.
• Knowledge of our industry sector and related products.
• Proactive approach to research, staying ahead of market trends and anticipating customer needs.
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English. French is advantageous but not required.
Personality
To succeed in the role, we see that you possess the following competencies/qualities:
• Structured with the ability to lead successful projects from idea to delivery.
• Creative, communicative, and able to inspire and motivate colleagues.
• Ability to persuade and collaborate with suppliers on a daily basis.
About Accurate Nordic
ACCURATE is a leading provider of interconnection and system solutions covering signal, data, and power requirements. We specialize in demanding applications for the defense and aerospace industries. As part of the NICOMATIC Group, Accurate designs and provides customized interconnection solutions. We have more than 700 employees in 20 facilities around the world.
