Design and component responsible engineer for make to print component
2023-11-28
Job description
Randstad Engineering is looking for a design and component responsible engineer for make to print component.
(position typically requires 5 years relevant experience, GTT experience a PLUS)
We encourage female applicants.
Responsibilities
Typical tasks:
Mechanical design in CREO
Make drawings and set tolerances
Perform stack-up-calculations
In depth technical discussion with make to print supplier
General project work
Qualifications
Mechanical Engineer description of role:
Design technical solutions according to given prerequisites (e.g., function, style, volume, geometry, costs, quality target and regulations) in mechanical areas.
Support and Lead mechanical design engineering activities in a particular area. Play an active role in the delivery.
Integrate deliveries from others and secure quality and readiness before release.
Ensure the design fulfills the business targets/ requirements.
Provide input in product and system roadmaps.
Network and build relationship with universities and external institutes for own technical area.
Participate in the business development and innovation.
Develop and Manage networking across the organization and provide inputs to the project pre-requisites based on the component history.
