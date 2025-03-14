Deputy Production Manager
2025-03-14
Mission
Reporting to the Production Manager, you will oversee all the production including planning, preparation and cooking sections, tray set-up/food packing section.
You ensure and guarantee client satisfaction, food safety standards (HACCP) and company's objectives through the application of the company's standard operating procedures, the proper staff training, allocation, administrative and cost management.
Organize and supervise all production activities
Create and follow up all recipes and cooking methods to be used
Guarantee productivity ratios of the site by carrying out the following actions:
Labor cost: Control daily schedules and rosters
Food cost:
Set-up supply plan and quality standards for raw materials
Control the orders, received foodstuffs and material outputs from our ERP
Follow and optimize the daily trackers
Elaborate purchasing forecasts based on the supply plan
Implement and monitor KPI's (ie: material loss, hours worked, occupational health and safety)
Guarantee in collaboration with QHSE manager, the maintenance and upkeep plan for the site (HACCP, cleaning, maintenance of production and storage equipment, safety of installations, pest control, training in good practices, etc.)
Profile
3+ years of experience at management level ideally in catering activities
Master culinary production techniques, food legislation, the cold chain, and hygiene and safety rules
Good knowledge of Word and Excel computer tools and will discover our production management ERP
Fluent in English, second language is a plus
Rigorous, organized, and have good interpersonal skills, good team spirit and good management of priorities and urgency.
ABOUT NEWREST :
Specialist in out-of-home catering in 54 countries, and the only player to intervene in all sectors of catering and related services, Newrest is one of the world leaders in multi-sector catering.
Our 36,000 committed and talented employees do what is necessary to offer consumers balanced, diversified and tasty meals while scrupulously respecting hygiene and food safety standards.
