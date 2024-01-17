Deputy Market Manager, Ikea Kållered
WHO YOU ARE
Would you like to be a part of creating an iconic movement in IKEA's home market Sweden? Want to drive extraordinary profitable growth and brand positioning, encouraging an excellent customer experience and develop people? Then join our team in Sweden!
Now there is an amazing development opportunity in the beautiful city of Göteborg.
We are looking for a leader with a strong commercial background to take on the Deputy Market Manager role for IKEA Kållered.
As a foundation, you are a role model of the IKEA culture & values.
Furthermore, you are an entrepreneur who takes calculated risks and is willing to share responsibility with others, with an eagerness to exceed goals and targets. You understand the importance of creating collaborative teams across your own organization but also are used to cooperating with other parts of IKEA.
Last, but not least, you have a passion for Home Furnishing!
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
Your overall assignment is to drive extraordinary growth and brand positioning, maximizing sales and encouraging an excellent shopping experience in an omni-channel environment, strengthening the competitive position of IKEA in the market. You are a strong contributor in positioning IKEA as Sweden's leading interior design retailer by presenting the IKEA range in an inspiring and commercial way - always with the customer in focus. Together with other Market Managers, the Area Manager and Country Service Office you share entrepreneurial ideas and express opportunities for improvement on current ways of working.
You actively engage with and share the responsibility in the delivery of the INGKA sustainability strategy to enable the ongoing transformation and growth of the IKEA business.
You ensure high quality execution of all People processes securing performing, competent and engaged co-workers. As a digital ambassador in the function, you embrace the omni-channel transformation in the market.
You represent the IKEA market in Göteborg/Kållered, by building networks with all relevant stakeholders in the local community as well as on the national and global arena in IKEA.
You lead and develop the unit Management Team to achieve IKEA goals and standards, delivering an efficient and profitable operation in line with the IKEA Concept to secure IKEA as the best home furnishings company in the local market!
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
We take pride in seeing everyone around us grow and develop, and we encourage people to experiment, test, try - and sometimes fail.
As long as they learn along the way! We know that everything is changing more rapidly today and that we sometimes need to lead in the unknown. We throw ourselves out there to explore new possibilities and ways of doing things to make both our people and our business successful.
FOR THIS ROLE, WE ALREADY HAVE INTERNAL PREFERRED CANDIDATES FOR THE POSITION.
