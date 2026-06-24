Deputy Manager Projects and Planning, Surface radar production
Saab Aktiebolag / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-24
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Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are looking for a communicative and motivated leader to join our Projects and Planning management team in Gothenburg. The department is responsible for project management and planning for development and delivery projects within production.
In this role, you will work as Deputy Manager for Surface Projects and Planning, leading a team responsible for project planning within Projects and Planning Surface organisation. The team consists of around 12 planners, and you will work closely and report to the Manager for Surface project and planning. You will be part of the management team for Projects and Planning.
This is a deputy position and the role provides an opportunity to broaden your understanding of production and projects and planning operations and gain leadership experience in a well-functioning team.
Key responsibilities:
Lead, motivate, and develop employees
Ensure project deliveries and balance workload across production and aftermarket operations
Drive methodology development and continuous improvements
Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders
Actively contribute to the Projects & Planning management team
Your profile
A collaborative mindset with the ability to build trust and enable strong cross-functional cooperation
A results-oriented approach with a strong drive to deliver on commitments
Proven leadership and project management experience
Background in the manufacturing industry
Good understanding of material flows and production processes
Master of Science degree or equivalent
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
You will join a team within Projects & Planning, part of Production Gothenburg at Saab Surveillance. With approximately 700 colleagues, Production Gothenburg is a vibrant and dedicated delivery unit.
Projects & Planning plays a vital role in ensuring the success of both internal and external deliveries. We take pride in driving and managing projects, coordinating planning and handling materials efficiently.
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solhusgatan 10 (visa karta
)
412 89 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9977971