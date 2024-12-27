Deputy General Manager - Tillförordnad verksamhetschef
Minnovation International AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Deputy General Manager in new business establishment.
Responsibilities:
1. Align with and implement the company's strategic development plan. Lead the business planning for the branch, drive market operations and business expansion, and oversee internal and external compliance to ensure the achievement of KPI targets.
2. Establish and optimize the branch's organizational structure. Manage talent acquisition and team development to meet the needs of the company's growth.
3. Conduct market research and customer insights within the region. Build and maintain key client relationships and a strong network of partners to enhance the company's local market presence.
4. Oversee daily branch operations, asset management, network management, internal controls, and risk management. Develop and enforce company policies to ensure smooth and efficient business operations.
5. Uphold the company's local reputation, maintain close communication with the mother company and the authorities. Ensure compliance with local laws, ethical standards, and company regulations.
6. Carry out additional temporary or phased tasks assigned by headquarters as needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Jobbnummer
9081405