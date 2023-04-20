Deputy, Ecarx Sweden Rnd Center
2023-04-20
ECARX is transforming vehicles into seamlessly integrated information, communications and transportation devices. It is shaping the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility. ECARX's current core products include vehicle chip-sets, 5G-powered intelligent cockpits and intelligent driving sensors. Beyond this ECARX is developing a full-stack automotive computing platform. Over the last three years, global users of ECARX's technology surpassed four million. ECARX was founded in 2017 and has since grown to over 2,000 team members, with facilities in China and Europe. The founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Ziyu Shen and Eric Li. Mr Li also founded Geely Holding Group which also includes international brands such as Lotus Cars, Lynk & Co, Polestar and Volvo Cars.
Purpose and responsibility for the role is to support and create a high performing product development organization and culture together with the Managing Director at ECARX SE to support the business goals of ECARX Group.
Support the Managing Director of ECARX SE with legal and local adaptations in connection with ECARX Group strategy.
Coordinating collaboration between ECARX SE and other international teams
Lead and take on specific assignments for ECARX SE as part of the ECARX group growth.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and support the ECARX SE organization together with the Managing Director of ECARX SE
• Support budget and other corporate responsibility for ECARX SE and coordinate with ECARX Group.
• Be active in understanding and meeting the development organization and the development teams.
• Run and execute specific assignments supporting ECARX SE and ECARX Group
• Active member of the ECARX SE Leadership team.
Qualifications:
• You are a driven and proactive individual who sees the opportunities in an environment of uncertainties.
• You have experience working in a software-driven environment.
• You have excellent verbal and written communication skills and working proficiency in English. Proficiency in Mandarin Chinese is required.
• You have experience working with Chinese stakeholders.
• You have experience working in the SW and automotive industry.
• You have a Master's degree in engineering or equivalent.
We will continuously evaluate applicants.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CVs sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecarx Europe AB
(org.nr 559281-7992), https://www.ecarxgroup.com Arbetsplats
Ecarx Kontakt
Heléne Sundström helene.sundstrom@ecarxgroup.com
7682985