Department Program Manager - Exterior Systems
2023-12-21
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
As Department Program Manager (DPM) you will be part of the Strategy & Program team within the department Exterior Systems, and our mission is to secure strategies within the department (functions, SW- and Electronics and vehicle hardware), program deliveries as well as support SW Integration & Release.
Within Exterior Department we develop everything (SW/HW) related to Exterior lighting, Wiper system, Washer/Cleaning systems and Rear-View Systems.
As a DPM you will represent the department for one or more programs and is the interface to Unit Program Management as well as the Vehicle Program. You are together with the development teams responsible for all program deliveries/releases, you support X-functional deliveries, support the teams with planning of upcoming deliveries, removing impediments for the teams and much more.
Main responsibilities
• Be the Department interface towards Unit Program Management and Vehicle programs
• Responsible for all deliveries/releases with regards to time and cost
• Create and maintain a delivery/release plan
• Lead Department Program Management Meeting
• Lead and coordinate cross-functional deliveries
• Take decisions within DPM mandate
• Support in financial decision-making in the Department
• Support teams by resolving & escalating impediments
• Status reporting of Program deliverables
What you'll bring
As a leading role it's important to bring energy and a positive "can do" attitude to the team. This role also requires a collaborative mindset, and an important part of the job is to be able to communicate clear directions as well as be able to secure a good dialogue with all stakeholders & dependencies to the team and department.
As a DPM you are also part of "Strategy & Program" team where we support each other and share our common deliveries when needed.
Required qualifications
• Bachelor/Master of Science within Software development or mechatronic systems, mechanical or equivalent documented experience
• Experienced in Product Development and Volvo Cars Product Development Process
• Experience from Hardware and/or Software development
• Great communication skills
• Leadership qualities and experiences
• Driver license B-level
Most of all, you share our values and can see everyone's potential. Your warm personality and eagerness to collaborate will be welcomed by all of us!
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application by no later than 11th of January. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply to learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at (anders.magnusson.3@volvocars.com) or the recruiter at (paulina.de.sousa.vieira@volvocars.com).
) or the recruiter at (paulina.de.sousa.vieira@volvocars.com
