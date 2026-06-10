Department Manager
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-10
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Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market – while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
We are now looking for a department manager for a global fashion retailer known for offering trendy, fast-changing clothing, footwear, accessories, and home goods at relatively affordable prices. An international brand with stores in the main cities of the world and online. Teamwork, passion, curiosity, diversity, sustainability, creativity, and humbleness are daily motivations.
Location:Stockholm
Who we are looking for:Department manager
Responsibilities:- Lead and manage a department within the store, ensuring strong commercial performance and operational excellence - Deliver an exceptional customer experience by maintaining high service standards and fostering customer loyalty - Monitor and analyze sales performance, KPIs, and product trends, translating insights into actionable plans to drive results - Coach, motivate, and develop team members through regular feedback, training, and performance management - Ensure effective staff scheduling and workforce planning to meet business needs - Oversee stock management, replenishment, product availability, and inventory rotation to maximize sales opportunities - Collaborate with operations teams to ensure efficient stock flow and use of company digital tools - Maintain high visual merchandising and brand presentation standards, optimizing product displays to enhance the customer journey and sales performance - Support recruitment, onboarding, and talent development initiatives within the department - Ensure compliance with company policies, health and safety standards, security procedures, and risk prevention guidelines - Supervise cash handling processes and ensure accurate execution of store administrative procedures - Work closely with the Store Director and wider management team to support the overall success and smooth operation of the store.
Requirements:- You have very good command of English language - You have basic knowledge of Swedish language - You have previous experience in a similar retail management role- You are able to lead, motivate and develop teams- You have solid commercial awareness and understanding of retail KPIs- You have experience working for fast fashion companies, as well as you have passion for fashion and knowledge of the market, competitors and trends - You are flexible to work shifts, including evenings and weekends.
Your profile:- You are curious, motivated, and dynamic, with something different to contribute - You are passionate about fashion, retail and people leadership- You are detail-oriented, creative, and proactive- You can multitask between your key responsibilities.
What the employer offers:- Full time permanent employment with start in July or August- You are offered a wellness allowance- Work clothing / uniform provided.
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support third-country nationals in their integration into the Swedish labor market. The participants hold residence permits in Sweden but do not have Swedish citizenship or EU/EEA citizenship. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening
Stockholm city (visa karta
)
000 00 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Retail company Jobbnummer
9958366