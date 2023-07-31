Department Manager - Trollhättan
2023-07-31
Company Description
Department Manager-Help others find the right path and discover your own.
Are you a person who loves to inspire and coach a team? Are you seeking new challenges and opportunities to grow in a high-paced environment? Do development opportunities and a career within H&M excite you? Perfect! Then this is the beginning of a fantastic journey for you!
H&M is a fashion-conscious brand offering the latest styles for all customers to express their unique persona. We are a value-driven, customer-oriented, creative fashion company characterized by playfulness and high pace. We are defined by "The H&M Way" - our culture, values, and guidelines that make H&M's soul and heart. We are constantly striving to improve in all areas of our work. Therefore, creating sustainable fashion for a sustainable future is a driving force for us. Our fantastic team is now looking for more wonderful people to join us!
The Department Manager position is a permanent contract at 35 hours per week. Starting in September or by agreement.
The work shifts are varied and can be scheduled during the day and evening on weekdays and weekends.
Job Description
As a department manager at H&M, you spend 80 percent of the time where everything happens - on the store floor. You are responsible for your team- therefore, being able to communicate with and truly listen to your team and the ideas they bring, as well as help them develop their skills, is essential in achieving brilliant sales figures. Being a team player is essential for any position at H&M. As a department manager, you are responsible for succession planning and talent development, meaning you train, support, and develop your team members. You spend time planning upcoming campaigns and sales activities when you are not working with your team. You are also responsible for daily operations and organizing your department to ensure a Great Customer Experience to achieve your goals.
You appreciate the high pace, and your positive attitude enables you to handle challenges and find solutions. Everything you do is aligned with H&M standards, policies and procedures and you always act in line with our Values and Leadership Expectations- leading by example.
Qualifications
To succeed in the role, we see that you have training experience in leadership and have worked with similar tasks before.
In addition to this, you master Swedish or English.
Additional Information
Why work at H&M and what we can offer you:
Form of employment: Permanent contract
Employment rate: 35 hours a week
Access: September or by agreement
As an employee with us, you get:
Good development opportunities
A workplace where employees thrive
Challenging and fun tasks
Collective agreement
Favorable staff discount
Our company values create energy and commitment and contribute to creating a fun, creative, and dynamic workplace. We know teamwork is essential, allowing us to play, grow, and win together! You'll be given room to execute and perform. Internal recruitment offers exciting development opportunities and a chance to build a career within H&M. In other words- if you are ready to join our team, an exciting journey awaits!
We have an ongoing selection to fill the position before the application deadline, so send in your application today!
The last application date is on the 13th of August.
