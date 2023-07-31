Demonstrator
2023-07-31
CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator in Costco
If you enjoy interacting with people, Club Demonstration Services (CDS) may have the right fit for you! As the preferred marketing provider to Costco, CDS Part Time Product Demonstrators introduce Costco members to the newest food or products and enjoy a flexible part-time schedule. We drive sales and engage with customers in a creative way!
Are you:
Customer service oriented
Looking for a flexible part-time schedule
Available 2-3 days a week
Comfortable interacting with customers and management in a friendly, enthusiastic, and outgoing manner
Looking for rapid advancement opportunities
If this sounds like you, we can't wait to learn more about you. Apply Now!
Job Type: Part-time
Part-time hours: 34 per week
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-30
E-post: charbel.elkhouryaoua@clubdemo.com
