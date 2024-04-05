Demo Vehicle Manager
2024-04-05
About Scania
At Scania, we are pioneers in driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system, shaping a future of mobility that benefits business, society, and the environment. Our ongoing transformation from a global traditional heavy vehicle manufacturer to a leading provider of complete sustainable transport solutions relies on effective communication and immersive experiences.
About the role
The role of demo vehicle manager is a part of our exciting Driving Experience Team. In this role you'll be an active part of defining our vehicle fleet that we showcase to all our stakeholders at everything from our Demo Centre to fairs and activities in various business units. You'll be an active team member who has joint responsibility for the groups mission and result and you'll meet customers, press, decision-makers and more from all parts of Scania and TRATON every day. Furthermore, you'll be a part of the final, and most important, part of the sales process when we demonstrate our latest solutions to our customers!
Examples of responsibilities
Specify and provide the demo units including bodywork and trailers required to promote the Scania brand.
Together with project managers Market Introductions Trucks/Buses & Coaches and Marketing
Communication Projects, coordinate project vehicles for product launches including vehicles for photography.
Follow-up and report deviations from schedule of ordered demo units.
Monitor planned product changes through the market introductions organization and report significant product changes to the Communications organisation (split responsibility with Sales & Marketing)
Handle the administration of demo units in the respect of, specifying chassis, requesting offers for and specifying bodywork (trucks and trailers), posting invoices for truck chassis, bodywork, trailers and leasing contracts regarding demo units (trucks/trailers/engine applications).
Monitor trends in the transport industry concerning technology and transport solutions through media and exhibitions.
Support the team with vehicle data for product information, as well as required.
Attend Pre-production (SOP) vehicle coordination meetings and assist the Scania organization by specifying product news on demo vehicles for assembly verification when applicable.
Work actively to contribute to the improvement and development of work methods and processes for Event Experience and Communications overall.
Your profile
We're looking for you who have good communication and social skills and have a diplomatic leadership style.
With good knowledge of industry products, you're pro-active and independent in your work while utilising your creativity to develop the work and working methods within your own area of responsibility. Furthermore, you're comfortable with supervising and following up on costs while planning and initiating sales of our used demo vehicles.
If you like to work with our vehicle fleet, events, stakeholders and much more then this is the role for you!
Requirements
Secondary school, academic degree or corresponding experience.
Knowledge on Scania product information, specification and order systems.
Experience in Project planning and project follow-up.
Knowledge on the Scania organisation and a comprehensive network.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and verbal.
Very good knowledge on truck applications and bodywork.
Driver's license minimum C (preferably CE DE).
Application and questions
This is a temporary position with start as soon as possible and end date 2025-03-31.
Your application should include your CV and certificate of academic degree. The final application date is 21/04.
If you have any further questions or encounter technical issues when applying, contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Gabriel Eriksson Sahlin at gabriel.eriksson.sahlin@scania.com
