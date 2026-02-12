Demand-Supply Specialist at BSH Solna
2026-02-12
BSH Home Appliances is a global leader in the home appliance industry, committed to creating innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life at home. BSH Northern Europe oversees the Nordic countries as well as Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. We take pride in offering top-quality brands, including Bosch, Siemens, NEFF, and Gaggenau.
If you are passionate about operational efficiency and eager to contribute your expertise in supply chain / demand planning, join us in shaping the future of home appliances!
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
In your role as a demand and supply specialist, you will be responsible for the planning and procurement of our products sold and distributed in BSH Northern Europe. You will play a vital role in ensuring a high service level, considering cost effectiveness and in alignment with our key performance indicators.
• Planning of demands according to lifecycle (phase-in, active, phase-out)
• Planning of campaigns, events
• Alignment with Product marketing and Sales for assortment, variant planning, events, service level, backorder situation
• Supervise stock levels, stock transfers, critical stock check
• Follow up on factory capacities, production dates, delays in production
• Follow up on shipments, warehouse operations, delays in transport
• KPIs supply chain/demand planning, MRP parameters, process improvements
• Regular stakeholder engagement and communication
YOUR PROFILE
• University degree in business administration, industrial engineering or similar is desirable, other degrees will be also considered
• Work experience in the sector of home appliances or/and in supply chain management or demand planning is desirable but not mandatory
• Strong focus on customer centricity and ability to work with various stakeholders to solve problems and improve processes
• Good knowledge in office suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word) and ERP systems such as SAP.
• Fluent in English. Nordic languages and German is a plus
Application: For more information about the role, please feel free to contact Ralf Rieske, Head of Demand Planning & Fulfillment NE, ralf.rieske@bshg.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13
