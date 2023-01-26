Demand Planning Manager to Ejendals!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Borlänge Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Borlänge
2023-01-26
, Falun
, Gagnef
, Säter
, Leksand
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Borlänge
, Falun
, Säter
, Hedemora
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for a new job opportunity and wants to join a successful and fast-growing international company? Ejendals are looking for a driven and communicative team-player to enter the position as Demand Planning Manager. Does this sounds like the next step for you? Then you are welcome with you application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Ejendals is a Swedish heritage brand, founded in 1949 by Valfrid Ejendal in Leksand. They are specialised in developing, manufacturing and marketing premium quality safety products that protect both hands and feet and their vision is "zero injuries to hands and feet, for the benefit of the employee, the company and society.". For many years Ejendals have been market-leading in the nordics and have newly expand to new and successful markets all over the world.
To their head office in Leksand Ejendals are now looking for a Demand Planning Manager for a temporary employment at approximately 12 months. You will be part of the Demand Planning-team of two persons and report directly to the Supply Chain Planning Director.
This position is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, but you will be employed directly by Ejendals.
You are offered
• To be part of a stable, growing and successful company
• Favorable working conditions and the opportunity to grow and develop in the company
• To work with the well-known and high-quality brands TEGERA® (gloves) and JALAS® (shoes)
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
The mission for the Demand Planning Manager is to manage the operational forecast of the company's products and manage all demand planning related processes.
Main tasks and responsibilites:
• Create statistical forecasts for all products / ranges
• Lead S&OP process
• Provide input to long term volume planning for Production / Sourcing
• Maintain demand planning systems and software
• Prepare and maintain relevant reports pertaining to demand planning processes
• Drive forecast accuracy improvements through different Supply Chain management systems
• Continously improve processes and systems related to demand planning within the company
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
To succeed in this role we believe that you are a driven and self-sufficient person with great communications skills and ability to cooperate with others. Since Ejendals is constantly growing and developing we see that you motivates in a changeable environment and are ready to enter a key-role in the company and to be part of their ongoing journey of change.
We also see that you:
• Are highly skilled in Excel and other core Supply Chain systems such as SAP
• Have strong analytic skills
• Are fluent in both Swedish and English, since you will use both languages in your work regulary
• Have great presentation skills
We will put high value to your personality during the recruitment process and you will be evaluated on following behaviorals:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Communicative
Additional information:
• Start: April 2023
• Contract: Full time, temporary employment at approximately 12 months with possibility to extension thereafter
• Location: Leksand with the possibility to partly work remote
• This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Ejendals that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work
• Contact information: Recruitment Consultant, Anna Tuvestad, anna.tuvestad@academicwork.se
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Ejendals here! Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15088082". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7381233