Demand Planner
Beiersdorf Aktiebolag / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-17
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At Beiersdorf, home of Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast & Labello we want to help people feel good about their skin – and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
We are looking for a Demand Planner to join our Supply Chain team for a 12 month Fixed Term Contract.
As Demand Planner you are responsible for creating and maintaining accurate demand forecasts to support inventory, production, and supply chain planning activities. Working closely with cross functional teams; Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Operations teams to analyse demand trends, identify risks and opportunities, and ensure product availability while minimising inventory costs.
Your Tasks
Develop and maintain accurate demand forecasts using statistical models, historical data, and business intelligence.
Collaborate with Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Supply Chain teams to gather market insights and incorporate them into forecasting processes.
Lead or support the Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) process.
Analyse forecast accuracy and identify opportunities for continuous improvement.
Monitor demand trends, seasonality, promotions, and product lifecycle changes.
Work with Network Inventory Planners to review inventory levels and reduce stock shortages and excess inventory.
Prepare and present forecast reports, KPIs, and recommendations to stakeholders.
Support new product launches, product transitions, and discontinuations through demand planning activities.
Identify risks and opportunities within the supply chain and recommend mitigation plans.
Maintain demand planning systems, forecasting tools, and master data accuracy.
Your Profile
Analytical, results orientated with good influencing and relationship building skills.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills with a strong focus on team and collaborative ways of working
Systems - OMP Experience.
Systems - SAP APO Experience (Advantageous)
CoPilot 365 & CoPilot Studio (Advantageous)
Previous experience in planning role (Advantageous)
Advanced Excel Skills (Advantageous)
Please submit your CV in English
At Beiersdorf, we see you as a person – far beyond your title or role. Our goal is to provide the flexibility and support you need for your professional and personal success through our work environment. That is why we have a lot to offer!
Competitive Salary & bonus, Private health insurance, Pension, Critical Illness Policy, 30 days vacation per year, Wellness contribution, Meal vouchers, Discounted product purchases & Hybrid working.
At Beiersdorf, we believe that every individual brings unique perspectives, experiences, and strengths that deserve to be valued and celebrated. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where everyone feels empowered to be themselves, thrive in their role, and work in ways that enable them to succeed. Through flexibility, understanding, accessibility, and meaningful support, we aim to ensure that all colleagues feel respected, heard, and able to reach their full potential.
We invite you to join us in our mission to make a positive impact and contribute to a diverse and dynamic workplace.
We are happy to discuss reasonable adjustments at any stage of the process to support you at work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beiersdorf Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556048-9030)
Theres Svenssons gata 13, 3tr (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Beiersdorf AB Jobbnummer
10005179