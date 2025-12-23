Demand Planner
2025-12-23
Do you thrive on turning data into actionable insights? This is a key role in strengthening our regional demand signals, influencing decisions, and driving process improvements.
Why join us?
We're transforming into a unified, intelligent supply chain that anticipates needs, empowers people, and drives profitable growth. This is a step toward creating a world-class customer experience through streamlined processes, advanced analytics, and sustainable logistics. By modernizing technology and fostering a high-performing, collaborative culture, we're building an end-to-end supply chain that delivers reliability, transparency, and efficiency.
Join us on a journey to shape this role together - embracing change, exploring with curiosity, and leading with initiative!
The role
We're now looking for three Demand Planners to lead mid-term (2-18/24 months) demand planning. Each role is focused on one of our key product areas and includes responsibility for a specific region: Asia, Europe, or the Americas. You manage the process from statistical forecasting to consensus-driven demand forecast. You report to the Global Demand and Supply Planning Manager.
What you'll do
Lead regional demand planning and act as the first point of contact for Sales.
Lead the global demand planning for your product area, including close collaboration with Product Management on Product Life Cycle consideration (Phase-in/Phase-Out).
Facilitate demand review meetings for efficient decision making in collaboration with S&OP Lead.
Translate business assumptions, risks, and opportunities into quantified demand scenarios.
Analyze trends, identify root causes, and implement corrective actions.
Support standardization of planning processes and tools across regions.
Location and flexibility
This role is based in Stockholm/Fagersta, Sweden or Pune, India, and we offer a hybrid work setup.
What we're looking for
You bring experience in demand planning within a multi-site or regional/global context. You have a strong analytical mindset with proven skills in demand planning modules within Advanced Planning Systems (APS). Familiarity with S&OP processes is essential, and you bring a solid understanding of how to translate business insights into actionable plans.
We value curiosity and collaboration - you learn, share, and take initiative to drive improvements together. You're proactive, detail-oriented, and able to challenge inputs constructively and solve problems. You embrace change with confidence, turning transformation into opportunities for smarter planning and stronger collaboration. With a growth mindset and a focus on creating value, you help steer decisions that support sustainable profitability.
Our Seco culture
At Seco, we're united by a spirit of collaboration and a shared curiosity to learn and grow. We take responsibility for our actions, stay focused on our customers, and believe in winning together. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Curious about our workplace and benefits? Read more on our website. You're also welcome to visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Erik Jansson, Head of Global Planning, erik.jansson_c@secotools.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
David Romlin, Unionen, +46 (0)70-608 46 90
Jörgen Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-548 10 70
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
At Seco, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, and no later than January 13, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0086992.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Curiosity, Responsibility, Winning together and Customer focus. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
