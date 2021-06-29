Demand & Planning Manager - Adecco Sweden AB - Administratörsjobb i Svalöv
Demand & Planning Manager
Adecco Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Svalöv
2021-06-29
We are currently looking for Demand & Planning Manager (60%) who will be responsible for continuing the journey to improve our forecasting, demand and production planning processes within the Beverage business unit. The Demand & Planning Manager holds a critical role in the organization with an end-to-end scope and multiple stake holders.
About The Role
As a Demand and Planning Manager your main responsibilities will be to:
Stock levels
* Extract data
* create slides
* investigate root cause with planners
* suggest actions if deviate from budget
Stock at risk process
* Collect data using Ax, Power BI, SAP and consolidate
* Facilitate stock at risk meeting with stakeholders
* Participate in monthly Horeca meeting
* Hold monthly meeting with Sales director on risks
* Generate slides for BMT incl approval slides for scrapping
* Send report to OSCO BP (Stijn)
S&OP
* Consolidate slides for S&OP and align with stakeholders
* Facilitate the S&OP meeting with mgmt team
Planning process
* Facilitate the monthly/bi-weekly planning process and work with planners to ensure efficiency and control in the planning process
* Use outcome and analysis in S&OP and BMT discussions/slides
* Ensure no deviations to process and end-to-end alignment is reached from Supplier to Whse to Demand on volumes
Professional qualifications
* Bachelor 's Degree in a relevant discipline, preferably within Supply Chain or equivalent level of knowledge
* Professional experience in Supply Chain planning (demand, supply, S&OP), preferably in a manufacturing environment
* Excellent working knowledge of MSOffice Software applications (especially Microsoft Excel) , Knowledge in SAP is preferred
* Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Personal skills
* Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, combined with a result driven attitude
* Delivering Results - Deliver against strategic business goals. Passionate about success and delivering operational excellence, whilst sharing best practice
* Leadership skills in managing people, prioritize and delegate tasks, and train and evaluate others
* Ability to see the big picture and dig into details when necessary
* Ability to actively prioritize own tasks as well as support team in prioritizations
* Analytical mind, structured with attention to details, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
* Ability to grow personally and professionally
* An ambassador of the Barry Callebaut values: Customer Focus, Passion, Entrepreneurship, Team Spirit and Integrity
Would you like to work for a successful and fast-growing company with innovative and tasty products? As a leading and globally active company, Barry Callebaut understands that our strength comes from the passion and expertise of our people. Barry Callebaut offers a challenging and dynamic international work environment with real opportunities for growth and self-development. As we strive to create an environment in which our people can continue to learn and develop their skills on an ongoing basis, it is our goal to encourage entrepreneurship and creativity. We offer you a great opportunity to take an active part in the expansion of a great company with great products and a possibility to grow.
Location: Kågeröd, Skåne
Duration: 6 month with possible recruitment.
If this role excites you and sounds like the opportunity you 've been waiting for then we want to hear from you, so apply now!
If you have any questions please contact our recruiter Christoffer Sundell at christoffer.sundell@adecco.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Deltid Visstid
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5837341
Sökord
