Demand & Export Coordinator
Husqvarna AB / Speditörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla speditörsjobb i Jönköping
2022-12-23
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Husqvarna Group is a leading global producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park, lawn care and construction. Our product range includes chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. In Europe we are the leader in garden watering products and robotic mowers and we are the global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. We are known through our global brands including Husqvarna and Gardena and our regional brands including Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart. The group's products and services are brought to market via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2020 amounted to over $5B and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.
As a Demand and Export Coordinator you play a key role in the interface between our factories/suppliers and sales companies/distributors. The Demand & Export Coordinator's overall responsibility is to secure excellent product availability and customer satisfaction globally. More specifically the Demand & Export Coordinator is responsible for the order and forecast process so it is followed by SCM and Sales, both internally and externally, with excellence. One of the key tasks is also to perform clearance procedures when exporting goods outside the EU with all the different regulations connected to those processes. In the role of Demand & Export Coordinator you will get a good understanding of how Husqvarna is operating and you will get a good understanding of how our supply chain is set up. The work is mainly performed independently but you will be a part of a collaborative team that works close together.
Areas of responsibility
Orders processed efficiently, correctly and on time and that international shipments are planned and coordinated.
Coordinate and respond to questions from Sales/Customers to make sure they are provided with information, from all parts of the organization, helping them becoming successful.
Relationships with sales companies and distributors globally making sure that their changing business requirements are identified and are being met.
Coordinate and monitor deliveries making sure that sales companies and distributors are provided with relevant delivery information.
Extract and develop customer reports such as open order reports.
Handle customer claims and goods returns.
Coordinate and issue transportation documentation and export goods according to customs rules and regulation.
Educate and support Sales in the forecasting & order process and the IT tools used for planning.
Support our work with continuous improvements.
This position is offers great career opportunities within the company for the right person. It is important that you are driven and take ownership in line with our Key Behaviors; Seek customers point of view in all meetings and decisions, Demonstrate collaboration by giving and seeking support, Maintain focus & Simplicity.
Qualifications
We require someone who has a university degree in logistics or work experience from similar area.
English and Swedish fluently in both writing and speaking.
High level of competence in Microsoft Office and a strong understanding of IT systems and applications.
It is meritorious if you have
Experience in a sales or customer support environment or something similar.
Knowledge of commercial trading terms and Incoterms.
Knowledge of SE VAT ACT and exporting.
Previous experience in liaising with freight forwarding companies.
General knowledge of international customs codes [HS].
As a person you should be target oriented and used to taking initiatives and decisions. You should also be analytical, structured and thorough. Being service-minded and flexible is natural for you. The work includes creating long-term relationships and co-operation with customers and colleagues within Husqvarna Group. You like to work in a fast-paced environment, both with standardized task, problem solving and continuous improvements.
This is a temporary employment for a maternity leave until the end of 2023, but there is a good chance that the employment will be extended.
Location
The location for the position is Huskvarna, but you will interact with people from all over the world. Husqvarna is also flexible and there will be opportunities to work from home, even though it is essential that you could work in the office on a frequent basis.
The application
Can you envision yourself being part of this? If so, apply as soon as possible, no later then January 31, since we are going through the applications continuously. We do not accept applications via mail due to GDPR.
For more information about the position please contact Sanna Ekdahl, +46 36 364236, sanna.ekdahl@husqvarnagroup.com
For more information about the recruitment process please contact Sebastian Glaas, Talent Aquisition Partner. sebastian.glaas@husqvarnagroup.com
Union representatives:
Soili Johansson - Unionen, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
Cameron Rad - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represent all SACO-unions), cameron.rad@husqvarnagroup.com
.
In preparation for the interview, you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments, references and introduction. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
7291353