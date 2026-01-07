Demand & Export Coordinator
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future - and we want you to be part of it.
As a Demand & Export Coordinator you will be one of the vital links between our factories and suppliers, and our sales companies and distributors worldwide. This position offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into how Husqvarna operates and how our supply chain is structured. While you will work independently, you will also be a part of a collaborative team that supports each other every step of the way. You will report to Pernilla Muhl.
About the role:
This is a dynamic and administrative role where attention to detail and process understanding is key. You will play a central role in managing complex global order processes and ensuring smooth deliveries to our internal sales companies and distributors worldwide. The customers purchase large volumes of Husqvarna products for their local markets, and you will be their trusted partner throughout the entire process.
You will manage orders, coordinate international shipments, and prepare all documentation needed for global transport. For countries outside the EU, you will also handle export documentation and customs clearance, ensuring compliance with international regulations.
In addition, you will manage the billing process, provide excellent customer service, and guide customers through our organization to ensure they receive accurate and timely information. While you will take full ownership of certain customers, you will also work closely with your team where you support each other and share best practices.
You will also be involved in continuous improvement projects, working to streamline workflows and develop smarter solutions within our systems.
About you:
As a person we see that you are focused, target oriented and used to taking initiatives. You are at your best when you also get the opportunity to be analytical, structured, and thorough. Being service-minded and flexible comes natural to you. You love to create long-term relationships and work together with both colleagues within Husqvarna Group and different stakeholders.
You thrive in a fast-paced environment where you get the opportunity to think outside the box and make continuous improvements.
Your skills and background:
Several years of experience from order administration or international transport coordination together with a customer support focused environment or similar, preferably in an international context.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both writing and speaking
A structured, analytical approach with attention to detail
A service-minded and flexible attitude
Patient and the ability to adept at coordinating across multiple parties with diverse timelines and priorities
Strong competence in Microsoft Office and a strong understanding and interest in understanding IT systems
Location
This position will be placed in Huskvarna, Sweden. We offer a hybrid work set up where you will have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 times a week (50%).
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here.
Your application:
Please submit your application in English, including CV and personal letter, as soon as possible. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For questions about the role, reach out to teamlead Sanna Ekdahl, at sanna.ekdahl@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For question about the recruitment process, reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Nina Hallin at nina.hallin@husqvarnagroup.com
.
