Demand Generation Specialist
2025-02-21
About CheckProof
At CheckProof, we are transforming the way we work with inspections in the heavy industry with our innovative digital platform. Our solutions streamline maintenance, quality control, and reporting, helping businesses achieve excellence and safety. As a pioneering SaaS company established a decade ago, we are now in an exciting scale-up phase.
As a Demand Generation Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and delivering demand generation strategies to increase brand awareness, generate qualified leads, and drive ARR growth. Reporting to the CMO, you'll collaborate with a high-performing team and senior professionals, and work cross-functionally with sales, product, and customer success teams to deliver impactful campaigns.
The Role:
In the role as a Demand Generation Specialist you'll focus on optimizing paid strategies, refining website performance, nurturing prospects through the funnel, and ensuring seamless collaboration with sales and content teams. Your analytical mindset and expertise in marketing automation will help you deliver measurable results while managing campaigns and budgets to maximize ROI. Your key responsibilities include:
Demand Generation Strategy: Develop and execute multi-channel strategies, including paid media and website optimization, to drive awareness, lead acquisition, and pipeline growth.
Campaign Management: Plan, execute, and refine marketing and ABM campaigns, while designing lead nurturing programs to improve conversions through testing and optimization.
Data & Analytics: Monitor and analyze performance metrics, providing actionable insights and regular reports on funnel effectiveness and ROI.
Collaboration: Align with sales on lead quality and processes, and partner with marketing to create impactful assets like webinars and case studies.
Marketing Tools & Budget: Optimize marketing automation tools (e.g., HubSpot) and manage the budget to maximize efficiency and returns.
What We're Looking For:
Preferably 5 years of experience in demand generation or growth-focused marketing, in a B2B SaaS environment.
Experience in using Linkedin and Google for paid campaigns.
Proven success in designing and managing campaigns that drive pipeline growth and revenue.
Proficiency in lead generation tactics (SEO, SEM, content marketing, email marketing, social media).
Strong analytical skills with expertise in data interpretation and data-driven decision-making.
Experience with marketing automation tools (e.g., HubSpot), data analytics platforms, and CRM systems.
Project management skills and the ability to manage multiple campaigns simultaneously.
Excellent collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills with professional fluency in English.
A growth mindset and a passion for experimentation and innovation.
We think you are a dynamic, growth-focused marketer who thrives in a fast-paced environment and balances creativity with analytics. You love testing new ideas, learning from data, and delivering measurable results.
What We Offer:
Innovative Culture: join a team that's not just about work, but about making a difference. Creativity and innovation are in our DNA.
Growth Opportunities: We're growing, and we want you to grow with us. Opportunities for professional development and career advancement abound.
Flexible Work Environment: Enjoy a balance that works for you. We believe in work-life harmony.
Competitive Compensation: We offer a competitive salary and benefits package.
If you are ready to play a big role in our success, don't hesitate to apply! We are handling applications on an ongoing basis, so the position might be filled before the last application date.
Position Details:
Location: Täby
Hybrid: 2-3 days in the office
Type: Full-time (100%)
Start: Immediate
The recruitment process:
Send in your resume for us to review. The first step is that you will get to do a personality test and a logic test. After that you will have a first meeting with a recruiter, and then a meeting with our Head of Marketing and our CMO. In the last step we contact your references and make a full assessment.
Checkproof is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Checkproof AB
(org.nr 556975-9615), http://www.checkproof.com Arbetsplats
CheckProof Jobbnummer
9181369