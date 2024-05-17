Demand Generation Manager
About TrusTrace
Founded in 2016, TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain traceability and compliance, enabling brands and suppliers around the world to standardise how supply chain and material traceability data is captured, digitised and shared. TrusTrace is leading global-scale traceability programs for many of the world's largest brands. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional offices in India, France and the US.
About the role
As the Demand Generation Manager at TrusTrace, you'll be the driving force behind crafting and executing strategies to nurture, educate and generate leads. You'll work in close collaboration with the rest of the marketing team and the global sales team, ensuring seamless coordination across departments. This includes overseeing the technical infrastructure that empowers us to measure, optimize and track the performance of our campaigns on a global scale, playing a pivotal role in our overall success.
Responsibilities:
Develop and execute global, multi-channel campaigns (Hubspot marketing suite, email, paid social, paid search, sales enablement materials) to generate leads and help grow the sales pipeline.
Own the design of lead nurturing programs across our channels, including prospect lifecycle management.
Staying up to date with our key Ideal Customer Profiles (ICPs), leveraging their unique differentiation in positioning and messaging across campaigns.
Assist in B2B content development for targeting customers throughout the customer lifecycle.
Collaborate with sales to develop growth strategies and a joint sales pipeline for high-value accounts.
Lead A/B testing strategies and execution across channels (ABM/CRM, digital, content marketing).
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in digital or growth marketing, with platforms such as Google Ads, LinkedIn Campaign Manager, Google Tag Manager, Looker Studio etc.
Proven experience in SaaS or Enterprise B2B Marketing is critical.
Demonstrated ability to develop and execute comprehensive, data-driven marketing strategies that align with business objectives.
Proficiency with the necessary marketing metrics to optimize campaigns and strategies.
Exceptional verbal, written and interpersonal skills, with the ability to convert complex ideas and concepts to diverse audiences.
Strong project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple campaigns simultaneously.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, adjusting strategies as needed.
Are you passionate about the health of our planet and all those who live on it, and want to contribute to a sustainable future for all?
Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment, passionate about creating impactful lead generation strategies that convert leads into qualified customers?
And do you want to work with passionate changemakers in an energetic, value-driven, fast-growing scaleup, as we enter a period of significant international expansion?
Then you might just be the person we're looking for!
What do we offer?
The opportunity to drive change and break new grounds to enhance and strengthen the visual identity of a growing global scale-up company, committed to accelerate sustainable transformation in fashion.
To be part of a great multicultural, multilingual team.
Fixed salary with benefits
A hybrid work model.
