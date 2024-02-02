Demand Generation Manager
2024-02-02
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small business to the world's most recognizable brands - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
We are now looking for a Demand Generation Manager to join our fast paced environment. If you're an experienced Demand Generation Manager with over 7 years of experience in marketing, particularly in Enterprise/B2B, and possess strong analytical skills - keep reading!
Job Summary:
As the Demand Generation Manager at Epidemic Sound, you will play a pivotal role in developing and implementing strategies to nurture, educate and generate leads and/or revenue for Epidemic Sound. You will work closely with the enterprise sales marketing, product and analytical teams to align efforts and technical infrastructure, enabling the measurement and optimization of performance on a global scale.
Responsibilities:
Develop and execute global multi-channel campaigns (Salesforce marketing tools, email, media, sales engagement materials) to drive leads and sales pipeline
Own the design of lead nurturing programs within marketing cloud and other channels, including lead scoring and prospect lifecycle management
Manage external relationships with 3rd party vendors like Salesforce marketing cloud and Capgemini
Utilize customer personas, staying updated on their buying preferences
Leverage unique differentiation in positioning and messaging per key Ideal Customer Profile (ICP)
Assist in B2B content development for targeting consumers throughout the customer lifecycle
Collaborate with sales to develop growth strategies and joint sales pipeline/acceleration programs for high-value accounts
Lead A/B testing strategies and execution across channels (ABM/CRM, digital, content marketing)
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field. A Master's degree is a plus.
Minimum of 7+ years of progressive marketing experience. Experience in Enterprise/B2B Marketing is critical.
Demonstrated ability to develop and execute comprehensive, data-driven marketing strategies that align with business objectives.
Proficiency in data analysis and the ability to use marketing metrics to optimize campaigns and strategies.
Exceptional verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey complex ideas and concepts to diverse audiences.
Strong project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple campaigns simultaneously.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, adjusting strategies as needed to respond to market changes. Ability to be solutions oriented and take initiative in the gray area.
A passion for staying up-to-date with industry trends.
Equal Opportunity Employer
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
