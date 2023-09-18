Delivery Project Manager
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. Over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you want to improve cancer care with innovative software? As Delivery Project Manager at RaySearch, you will work with full product delivery and project implementation while collaborating with customers and colleagues globally. Join us in a quest to fight cancer!
About the role
As our Delivery Project Manager, you will belong to an expanding service organization. You will be a part of our Global RayCare Service team. RayCare is our innovative oncology information system that helps clinics streamline their workflows, in order to give patients the best possible care. The focus in this role will be RayCare product deliveries in Europe and you will lead several projects in parallel. You will work close to Application Specialists, IT Specialists and Project Managers and you will also collaborate with the Development-, Finance- and Sales Operations department in ongoing projects. When you start your position, you will get an introduction by your manager and work closely with a mentor who will help you familiarize with our organization and ways of working.
You will be part of a growing Service department in a growing company that drives innovation in the MedTech industry. This is a full-time position at RaySearch's head office located in Stockholm.
Your main tasks:
Be the link between RaySearch and our customers during projects + lead the implementation and upgrade of projects.
Be responsible for planning and coordination as well as follow-up on actions and deadlines.
Act as intermediary between team members from Service, Development and Sales to coordinate the projects, and to participate in the allocation of resources in collaboration with Team Managers.
Communicate with customers and internal stakeholders.
Participate in activities to continuously improve internal processes and routines.
Your profile
To be successful in this position we think that you are a team player with excellent interpersonal skills who understand the importance of communication. Also, we believe that you are interested in innovative technology and curious to learn more about our products and the use and utility for our customers. You are not afraid of challenges, and you easily adapt to new situations and solve problems as they arise. Multitasking comes natural for you as you are both a strong organizer and administrator.
We think that you have:
• 2+ years' experience from project delivery management within IT/Med Tech.
• University degree (or equivalent) in relevant field.
• Experience in leadership and from working with structured project methodology.
• Great verbal and written communication skills in English.
• A service minded, positive attitude and ability to work independently.
• Experience from maintaining compliance and project documentation.
It is meriting if you have experience from the med-tech and/or healthcare industry. It is also meriting with project management certifications.
Our office
In order to continue with our important mission - to improve cancer care across the world - it's important to us that our employees have a positive working environment. Our headquarters are at Torsplan, Hagastaden, in Stockholm's Life Science Hub. In our newly constructed office both workplaces and social spaces are tastefully decorated. Every day our bistro serves something to eat in the morning and in the afternoon. Our own kitchen staff also prepares an amazing lunch spread with new themes every day.
We have our own gym where you can work out before work, on your way home or at lunch with your colleagues. We have yoga and work out sessions on a regular basis.
On our top floor we have a roof top terrace with 360 degrees view of the city and an entire floor dedicated to social activities. Here we have a ping pong table, fussball, a grand piano, chess tournaments, game board nights and a weekly after work.
Application
