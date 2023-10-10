Delivery Processor

Solenis Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Helsingborg
2023-10-10


About Us

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including consumer, industrial, institutional, food and beverage, and pool and spa water markets. Owned by Platinum Equity, the company's product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives, and cleaners and disinfectants, as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact, and create cleaner and safer environments.
Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 71 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of over 15,400 professionals in 130 countries across six continents

Solenis is a 2023 US Best Managed Company.

Job Description

We're looking for a Delivery Processor to join our Factory Administration Department in Helsingborg plant.

Reporting line: Logistics Manager based in Helsingborg
Contract: full-time, permanent
Work schedule: Monday-Friday (7,5h per day / 37,5h per week)

Duties & Responsibilities

• Be responsible for all incoming and outgoing transportation to the factory with emphasis on outgoing.

Responsibilities & Authorities:

• Manage all SAP registration regarding outbound deliveries
• Maintain contact with our internal customers globally regarding our deliveries
• Compile all necessary transportation and product documentation
• Manage DHL transportation documentation and sorting of incoming mail
• Transport planning of outgoing bulk shipments and update transport planning documents on the network
• Book transports via the business system
• Issue complaints and internal deviations when necessary.
• Work to achieve defined goals, both personal and departmental.
• Act as a back-up for other Delivery Processors
• Participate in training and skills development programs based on company needs
• Stop deliveries in and out if safety laws and regulations cannot be complied with
• In case of an emergency, perform the tasks documented in the emergency plan
• Be responsible for email correspondence and answering queries from Customer Service in a timely manner
• Manage entry and exit for visitors to the factory and drivers loading/unloading goods
• Manage snow and ice control at the entrance for visitors and drivers
• Notify customer service of delivery delays
• Act as a logistics coordinator and adjust shipping costs if necessary.

The Individual

Education:

• 3 years of secondary education or equivalent
• Training in freight forwarding and warehousing
• Good skills in Swedish, spoken and written
• Good skills in English, spoken and written
• Good knowledge of Windows OS

Experience:

• SAP R/3
• Good skills in Excel
• Freight forwarding
• Warehouse
• MPS system

Personal qualifications:

• Service-minded
• Ability to take initiatives
• Problem solving skills
• Stress resistant
• Ability to work in a team but also being self-going

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10
E-post: hflorczak@solenis.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Solenis Sweden AB (org.nr 556071-7877)
Högastensgatan 18 (visa karta)
251 06  HELSINGBORG

Jobbnummer
8180652

