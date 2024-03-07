Delivery Planner Food - Temporary role
Company Description
IKEA offers well-designed, functional home furnishing and food products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. The role of IKEA Purchasing & Logistics is to buy, produce and distribute the IKEA range at the lowest total cost, making high quality available to the customer under good social and environmental conditions.
Category Food Logistics Services is a part of Supply Chain Operations (SCO) organization with its 700 co-workers connects our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable, and sustainable way. We deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions today, tomorrow and over time by optimizing replenishment solutions, defining physical goods flow capacity needs, managing the goods flow, sourcing & developing transport & logistics capacities and leading & securing Supply Quality.
We contribute to customer satisfaction through securing customer perceived availability, delivering lowest cost over time, leading towards sustainability, and ensuring the right quality for all services.
In Category Food Logistics Services, we are passionate about food!
We source, procure, and operate cold chain transportation, warehousing and logistics services for IKEA Food. And we are on an existing journey, building IKEA Food One Supply Chain for the future by centralizing sourcing and supply chain operations.
If you love the idea of joining a new business in Inter-IKEA, you are not afraid to venture in the unknown and are motivated by co-creation and collaboration with a diverse range of stakeholders - we would love to get to know you!
We are now looking for a new Delivery Planner to join our Category Food Logistics Services Food team located in Älmhult!
Job Description
In Category Food Logistics Services, we source, procure and operate cold chain transportation, warehousing and logistics services for IKEA Food. To support our growing business development agenda, we are currently looking for a Delivery Planner to join our team in Älmhult. As Delivery Planner you will be responsible to coordinate the goods flow throughout external service providers (carriers, warehouses, third party logistics, ...), meeting the needs of business and our customers today and in the future. Through your work you will contribute to the IKEA value chain that creates better products and services at lower total costs to reach more of the many customers.
Your tasks will include:
Planning of distribution orders between central and regional distribution centres.
Monitor and secure the goods flow through different distribution centres.
Work in close cooperation with internal and external stakeholders to secure on-time delivery and solve operational deviations.
Monitor shipments and in case of deviations take necessary action and inform concerned stakeholders to secure availability for our customers.
Optimize the filling rate and equipment utilization together with relevant stakeholders.
Suggest potential improvements for parameters and set-ups affecting delivery planning and execution according to our Global Working Methods.
Support in Investigation of claim issues in the supply chain.
Actively contribute to the development of the operational processes, systems, and Global Working Methods within the Supply Chain.
Qualifications
Your knowledge, skills and experiences:
We are looking for people with knowledge of logistics capabilities, order planning and capacity planning. You have the ability to take lead in ensuring planning of orders and prioritize in order to fulfill customers' needs at the lowest possible landed cost. We believe you have plenty of energy and curiosity to learn and dare to challenge people around you. You are an early adopter with a flexible mind-set and has a willingness to work in a constantly changing international environment.
Related education background in (preferred in Logistics, Engineering, Economics, Business or IT or relevant working experience.
Knowledge of the transport industry and dynamics.
Ability to navigate with multiple stakeholders.
Well-organized in multiple tasks assigned within the given time frame.
Quick learner and good flexibility to adapt to change.
Proactive and solution oriented.
Fluent oral and written English.
Additional information
Please note this position is a full-time temporary (April - December 2024) assignment located in Älmhult, Sweden, home of IKEA. For this position we do not offer relocation or mobility support.
Please send in your application in English, CV and cover letter soonest possible, but latest 21 of March 2024.
If you would like to know more about the role, please contact Irina Kärnsund at irina.karnsund@inter.ikea.com
. If you would like to know more about the recruitment process please contact Femina Ladhani Karlsson (People & Culture Specialist) at femina.ladhani.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
We will be interviewing continuously so please send us your application, as soon as possible.
