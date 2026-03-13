Delivery Manager at Enablement Tech and Platform
2026-03-13
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
Ready to lead the flow of innovation and align teams within Common Tech to deliver complex solutions at scale in Saab's strategic transformation journey?
As a Delivery Manager, you will play a central role in securing efficient, predictable and value-driven deliveries across multiple teams. You will operate in a scaled agile environment, coordinating planning and execution while enabling teams to perform at their best.
In this role, you act as the overall facilitator and driver of delivery flow - ensuring alignment, transparency and continuous improvement across a larger development setup, similar in scope to a Release Train Engineer.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Facilitating program increment planning, execution follow-ups and cross-team synchronization
* Managing dependencies, risks and impediments impacting delivery
* Supporting Product Owners and Line Managers in prioritization and planning
* Driving continuous improvement of ways of working and delivery predictability
* Ensuring effective communication between teams, stakeholders and management
* Monitoring progress, quality and delivery performance metrics
You will work in close collaboration with engineering teams, product management and other key stakeholders in an environment characterized by advanced technology and complex systems.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who thrives in structured yet dynamic environments and enjoys bringing clarity to complexity. You are a confident communicator with strong coordination skills and the ability to build trust across organizational boundaries.
You likely have:
* Experience leading deliveries in cross-functional or scaled agile environments
* A solid understanding of agile frameworks and iterative development methods
* Experience working in roles similar to Release Train Engineer, Program Manager or Delivery Lead
* Strong facilitation skills and the ability to drive alignment across multiple teams
* The ability to balance strategic perspective with operational follow-through
* Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Experience from technology-intensive industries or organizations developing complex products or systems is considered an advantage.
This position may require that you pass a security vetting process based on the current regulations for security protection.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
