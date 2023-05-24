Delivery Manager
2023-05-24
Seize the amazing opportunity to develop a long-lasting technology-oriented management career, while remaining focused on delivering world class solutions to a wide range of clients associated with multiple domains and verticals. Join our Delivery Management practice and become part of EPAM's team in Stockholm.
As a Delivery Manager at EPAM you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and constantly improving delivery practices, team cooperation and its development while ensuring the game plan alignment. You will also have a chance to cooperate with in-market internal competency centers and practices like Cloud, Big Data or Digital Engagement to leverage your capabilities and to maximize the value provided to the client.
Staying close to the client you will become a trusted partner who per understanding their needs, challenges, and opportunities would be in position to tailor proper solutions using cutting edge technology stack when working with best-in-class talents across the globe.
This role presents an opportunity to contribute to our Global Delivery Organization that is constantly extending its scope of interest streamlining internal processes, adapting new skillsets and industry standards, and exploring exciting opportunities for our staff members by kicking-off multi-discipline initiatives impacting a piece of the world we live in.
We're looking for a motivated individual who could bring ideas, maturity, and expertise to the team as we would love to learn from your story, welcoming you to our Delivery Management community where we put a lot of attention to Engineering and Operational Excellence principles that are driving career advancement.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Delivery Management:
Take end-to-end accountability for delivery and its results
Participate in preparation of solution proposals and statements of work
Design architecture of modern IT systems from scratch and oversee its implementation
Provide technical guidance and oversight for teams under your supervision
Ensure that proper software development processes and engineering standards are in place
Project Management:
Establish a long-term partnership with your clients and manage their expectations
Assure governance of processes in delivery management and production as per selected engagement model
Act as a focal point over any delivery related matter
Implement, track and report criteria concerning deliverability, performance, maintenance, design, and cost
Look after metrics, deliverables, team is moving on, team ceremonies
Resource Management:
Bring talented people to EPAM and to the project you are overseeing
Manage project assignment for individuals being a part of your organization
Conduct performance appraisals and compensation reviews within your talent pool
Perform knowledge management across the organization, define skills/ technologies to be learned and request respective trainings
Pursue motivational actions and coach/ verify how the same is performed by team leaders from your organization
REQUIREMENTS
Solid background and hands-on experience in each stage of SDLC
Experience in design and implementation of scalable systems based on cloud, microservices, API implementation
Understanding and practical implementation of Engineering Excellence principles: OOP, SOLID, TDD, BDD, CI/ CD etc
Proficiency in discussing and analyzing abstract concepts heavily rooted in technology challenges
Rich grasp of technical landscape across technology stacks
In-depth understanding of Agile and/or Lean concepts
Experience in running and improving defined engineering processes with data-driven delivery concepts
Experience in setting up teams and projects associated with software engineering practices
Leading and managing reasonably sized teams and individuals
Ability to develop trust-based cooperation and synergy from teamwork
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Degree in Computer Science or related technical discipline
English B2+
NICE TO HAVE
Ability to work with geographically distributed teams
Experience in removing impediments
Ability to prioritize work to be done
Perseverance in continuous improvement
Ability to make difficult, pragmatic decisions where time is the essence
Readiness to jump into a delivery taking a certain role to help to mitigate a challenge
Can-do attitude and attention to detail
WE OFFER
Competitive compensation depending on experience and skills
Opportunity to work on leading edge platforms, working in a fast-paced, agile, software engineering culture
Knowledge-sharing with colleagues from EPAM's global tech communities
Unlimited access to LinkedIn learning solutions
Regular performance feedback and salary reviews
Opportunities for professional growth
