Delivery Manager - Automotive inhouse projects
2024-04-18
Company Description
AFRY erbjuder tjänster inom teknik, design, digitalisering och rådgivning. Vi är hängivna experter inom industri, energi- och infrastruktur, som skapar värde för kommande generationer. AFRY har en global räckvidd med djupa rötter i Norden. Tillsammans accelererar vi omställningen till ett mer hållbart samhälle.
Job Description
Join us in the role as Delivery Manager within our inhouse projects towards the Automotive industry in Stockholm region.
AFRY has the processes, experience, and know-how to build efficient teams, easily adapted to our customers' organizations. We build highly competent and agile teams in close partnership with our customer.
As a delivery manager in our in-house delivery organization, you will be a part of a steering group at AFRY who has the main responsibility for securing team deliveries, continuously improving way of working and discuss new business opportunities.
We believe you have exceptional communication skills and deep interest in maintaining and develop business opportunities. You will join an existing, highly collaborative organization that consist of AFRY designer, project leaders and managers, both locally but also offshore.
You are a team player with a strategic mindset, and you engage trust with both designers and customers in the way you communicate. You have a background within product development in a team-based organization where you have taken leading roles for at least five years.
Qualifications
• Background from product development within Automotive industry
• Documented experience in project or team deliveries
• Genuine interest in business development and strategic topics
• Experience in managing project budget and KPIs
• Experience from technical sales and quotation work
• English and Swedish speaking
MERITORIOUS
• Experience from automotive clients, within the field of product development
Additional Information
We give you the opportunity to succeed in what we strive for together. We are a large global company that offers future internal career development, which is of course supported. Individual development is central, and you will grow as a person.
For questions regarding the position, contact Section Manager Sawen Shawket, sawen.shawket@afry.com
We are not able to receive applications via e-mail. A warm welcome with your application, no later than 2024-05-31.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8622332