Delivery Lead
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
Description
As Delivery Lead you will own and ensure cross team and cross domain deliveries. You will have the overview perspective and own the progress and all project related communication and planning.
As Delivery Lead you will:
Work closely with stakeholders across Engineering, Product, Operations, and Infrastructure to plan and coordinate software projects with high quality and at speed.
On a daily basis provide direction and guidance of scaled agile practices across multiple teams and continuously focus on improving and maintaining deliveries across teams.
Take care of the overall milestone planning, execution, delivery and release of our largest and most complex Engineering cross-team initiatives and projects.
Effectively monitor project progress and present project updates and status to relevant stakeholders and project team members.
Identify, diagnose and remove cross-team impediments so teams can deliver.
Set up, implement and evolve cross-product line processes for managing initiatives, projects and dependencies with optimal output and progress whilst keeping autonomy in the product teams.
Requirements
We are looking for a person who is great at leading deliverables in an agile environment - not through reporting lines or "owning resources" but by creating trust, structure, overview and through enabling good collaboration and communications. You instill energy in the people you work with and have a knack for building report with both technical and non-technical colleagues, at all levels. You don't accept the status quo and welcome challenges to change and improve. You easily grasp the technical details from the holistic company-wide perspective.
At least a few years of relevant background from software organizations such as Delivery Lead, Project Manager, Engineering Manager, Entrepreneur, Scrum Master or Agile Coach
Experience with Agile methodologies e.g., Kanban, Scrum, Agile
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English - both verbal and written.
Our Hiring Process
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9236103