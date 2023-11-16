Deep Learning Engineer
2023-11-16
Do you want to create technology for the next generation of industry and society? Univrses is now looking for a Deep Learning Engineer to join the team in Stockholm!
Univrses is a 3D Computer Vision and Machine Learning company based in Stockholm, creating high-end technologies for autonomous systems. We work in several different areas, but our primary focus is on self-driving vehicles, mobile robotics and smart city development. Our team consists of hard-working and friendly people from all over the world with diverse backgrounds and expert knowledge in computer vision, robotics, machine learning, physics, math, software development and more.
Your role
As our new Deep Learning Engineer, you will design and implement cutting-edge Computer Vision algorithms/pipelines and automations for advanced perception systems. You will also do work in order to deploy our SW and that means tasks like testing, integration, deployment and sometimes write C++ code. You will work in close collaboration with scientists and other engineers. Together with your team, you will develop technologies deployed in self-driving vehicles that will have a major impact on how people live their lives. You will work in an agile team and collaborate closely with some of the best engineers and scientists in the field.
Who you are
You have solid experience with developing clean and production-ready code in Python.
You are experienced with software testing (unit test, integration test, smoke test etc).
You have a solid understanding of Deep Learning and Computer Vision.
You have industry experience in developing DL models, analyzing, and deploying them.
You have experience working with Agile software development principles.
You are used to a CI/CD workflow and won't shy away from proposing improvements to the CI/CD pipeline.
You have experience in coding in C++.
As a plus, you have experience in DL model deployment optimization (e.g., integration, pruning, quantization).
You have at least 5 years of experience working in a similar role.
What we offer
Bright and spacious facilities close to Skanstull, Södermalm, Stockholm
Open and friendly work environment
The best co-workers in the world - from all over the world!
Generous employee benefits, such as:
Weekly Lunch and Learns
Flexible work hours
5 000 SEK/year in wellness grant
Next step
