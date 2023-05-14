Dedicated and Driven Buyer- Vendor, Axles & Transmission purchasing
2023-05-14
We are looking for a Dedicated and Driven purchasing professional to join Volvo Group's journey towards a sustainable and desired transport provider.
We are no longer a conventional commercial vehicle company. An increasing global population, booming e-commerce and a growing, connected middle class contribute to rising demand for construction and transportation. Climate change, congested cities, hazardous road and working conditions call for future transportation technology and systems solutions that are safer, cleaner and more efficient.
This transformation journey both needs to be sustainable for the success of Volvo Group and for the survival of our planet. Our ambition is that 100% of our products are fossil fuel free enabled from 2040.
Vendor, Axles and Transmissions department is one of the key areas within Group Trucks Purchasing with a specific focus on complete systems or organs. We focus on developing strong collaboration models with our partners and lead the journey towards answering to the Volvo group future needs for complete Axles, Engines, and Transmissions
Here is where you come into the picture
You, our hopefully soon to be new colleague will be taking the lead in driving some of our key business. You will be based either in Gothenburg or Lyon, work in a truly global team and have a purchasing responsibility focusing on areas such as:
Entrepreneurial mindset to drive the business you will be responsible.
Data collection, management and analysis for the transformation.
Creative ideas to develop the future business model.
Identify and develop a strong relationship with our partners for the future
Anticipate and create a vision and develop strategies from cradle to grave for the components you will be responsible.
Be the change and drive the change internally and externally.
In other words, you will strengthen Volvo Group's transformation journey with innovative ways of working to create a better future.
This is us
You like to work in an inclusive and caring environment where you are welcome to learn, contribute and support your colleagues. You, as we, believe in trust and honesty, action, flexibility and taking accountability.
Besides that, you should have/be:
Enthusiastic, willing & quick to learn, do the extra mile, be proactive and sees opportunities in tough situations and thinks out of the box.
But also, thoughtful, and factual with strong strategic thinking
Good level of negotiation and problem-solving skills.
Data management skills.
Being fluent in English.
University degree in Business or Technology related fields.
What we offer
Sure, we have all the basics in place like pension and insurance, wellness allowance and a competitive salary. Those are just a few of the reasons you choose us... You want to work with us because you will:
Be a part of a global and diverse team, with purchasing teammates in different continents.
Be a part of shaping the world into a more sustainably future.
Be a part of a fun working culture with high pace where it does not get boring.
Be part of creating innovative ways to do business for the future
Have endless opportunities to grow within the Volvo Group in pursuing your future career dreams. Sounds good? Well don't wait, put in your application and give us a call if you are curious to know more.
Philippe Grillon, Head of Vendor, Group Trucks Purchasing,philippe.grillon@volvo.com
, +33 664 051279.
Jenny Lilliehöök, HR Business Partner, Group Trucks Purchasing,jenny.lilliehook@volvo.com
, +46 739 029057
