Deboner Beef with the good salary in Sweden !

#jobbjustnu Deboner Beef with the best slaary in the market . We are looking for the best cutters on the market ! Now you have the opportunity to influnce your salary , the more you cut the more you earn . You get paid per kilo . We work Monday to Friday 8 hours a day . We fix accommodation at a rental cost . We have a collective agreement with the union . We will assist you with applications for a-tax to the tax office. if you not already have one. We work with people in the eu countries. We have accommodation for a rental fee. If you do not have a work permit in the EU, we cannot help you.