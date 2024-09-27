Deboner Beef with the good salary in Sweden !

Hrs Food Contract AB / Slaktarjobb / Örebro
2024-09-27


#jobbjustnu Deboner Beef with the best slaary in the market .
We are looking for the best cutters on the market !
Now you have the opportunity to influnce your
salary , the more you cut the more you earn .
You get paid per kilo .
We work Monday to Friday 8 hours a day .
We fix accommodation at a rental cost .
We have a collective agreement with the union .
We will assist you with applications for a-tax to the tax office. if you not already have one. We work with people in the eu countries.
We have accommodation for a rental fee.
If you do not have a work permit in the EU, we cannot help you.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27
E-post: faktura@goodcontract.eu

Arbetsgivare
Hrs Food Contract AB (org.nr 556919-4268)

Arbetsplats
Kontor Örebro

Kontakt
Benjamin Frööjd
faktura@goodcontract.eu
073-5677603

Jobbnummer
8923704

