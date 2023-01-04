DC HR Specialist/Talent Acquisition - to H & M Distribution Center Borås
2023-01-04
Job description
As an DC HR Specialist/Talent Acquisition you support the DC Management teams by sourcing high talents, actively working with recruitment goals, staffing levels and recruitment training, keeping our values, leadership and I&D culture top of mind.
• Support and train manager on the recruitment process.
• Implementing innovative talent sourcing methods to ensure an excellent candidate experience.
• Apply and quality assure appropriate assessment tools for internal and external candidates to secure a quality recruitment process and follow up on interview quality with Managers
• Complete proactive planning to ensure the DC maintains the ideal staffing levels set by DC Controller/DC Manager
• Actively participate and support in global program roll outs that involve talent acquisition
• Maintain overview of the temporary agency employees to ensure succession planning of any potential permanent employees and required caliber is met.
• Initiates and maintain relationships with external partners to support and fulfill the local hiring needs
• Responsible for planning, organizing, budgeting for & following up on assessment events, career days etc. with EB strategy and EVP considered
• Collaborate with relevant Manager on organization of new hires first day introduction, training and onboarding plans
Qualifications
Whilst University level qualifications are preferred, relevant candidates will more importantly have around 5 years' experience within talent acquisition combined with an in-depth understanding of recruitment processes and tools (external and internal platforms), ideally from a global logistics and/or start or scale-up environment.
This, alongside exposure to such things as Employer branding, Comp & Ben, Executive Search and Diversity recruitment best practices will be highly valued. Aside from professional levels of fluency in both Swedish and English, the role requires a strong ability to promote collaboration, co-creation, and people development through empowering others. Therefore, candidates with an agile mind-set with a positive attitude towards change and growth will thrive in this role, regarded as a brand ambassador promoting corporate values and leadership expectations.
Success in the role will be require the right candidate to display a good ability to encourage diversity- providing feedback in an empathetic, constructive, and clear manner. From a business perspective, we are looking for candidates who have a visionary approach, with a holistic view for the bigger picture whilst at the same time understanding the impact of your actions and contribution to the entire group.
About the company
H&M Group is a family of brands and businesses, making it possible for customers around the world to express themselves through fashion, design and to be able to choose a more sustainable lifestyle. We create value for people and society in general by delivering our customer offering and by developing with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth. We offer strong and unique brands that want to give customers unbeatable value with the best combination of fashion, quality, price and sustainability. H&M Group includes the brands H&M and H&M HOME, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, ARKET and Afound.
Questions and contact
H&M is working with Amendo in this recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding this specific role, please contact Talent Recruitment Manager Heléne Hansson at helene.hansson@amendo.se
Interviews and selection are ongoing so please do not hesitate to register your interest in the role before Jan 31 st.
