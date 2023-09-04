DC HR Specialist - Employee Relations
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2023-09-04
Företagsbeskrivning
Within the H&M Group, Logistics is responsible to make our fashion flow in a sustainable, qualitative and efficient way. We put the customer in focus and our job is about fulfilling the customer promise, creating a great online and in-store shopping experience.
Our Retail Distribution Center in Eskilstuna is on an exciting expansion journey! The DC today consists of approximately 500 ambitious, committed and motivated H&M colleagues who share our values and take responsibility for the logistics operations and distribution of fashion items for our retail customers across Sweden, Norway and Iceland.Publiceringsdatum2023-09-04Beskrivning av jobbet
We are currently looking for a HR Specialist to join our HR team in Eskilstuna. Do you have a passion for employee relations and legal HR work? Are you motivated by working hard to ensure a healthy work environment at DC in Eskilstuna? If so, then you might be the person we are looking for!
As a HR Specialist you are responsible for all employee relation topics, documentation, processes and practices to see regional and local compliance is met and a working environment is maintained.
Your main responsibilities
Support, advise, instruct, train and coach all DC management on ER company policies, procedures and relevant local labor law and regulations updates as and when changes are made with effective delivery of material
Assist managers with employee concerns/grievances to support and resolve to prevent formal escalation
Analyze relevant ER Routines and employee KPI's such as S/T and L/T sickness, staff turnover etc. to suggest preventative measures and find solutions to support employee wellbeing
Maintain an ER overview and follow up on all processes of the employee cycle. Ensure compliance with company requirements/local legislations
Support managers with grievance process as a neutral unbiased partner giving recommendation on level of discipline or corrective action
Support DC Manager by providing employees with a healthy working environment according to local laws & global recommendation
Participate and supports union negotiations, including running reports, gathering information in preparation for negotiations, whilst maintaining and developing relations with unions
Attend legal depositions and mediations as required
Promote I&D culture within the DC
Actively participate/ support in local change initiatives/ global program roll outs that involve employee relations matters
Kravspecifikation
Your skills and experience
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have the following qualities:
knowledge in the area of Employee relations
Solid understanding of local labor law and regulations
Strong skills in coordination, conflict resolution, disciplinary concepts and workplace investigations
Understanding of salary bandings, employee contracts, compensation and benefits for employees
Strong communication skills both verbal and written English and Swedish
Holistic view for the bigger perspective with a visionary approach
Ability to encourage collaboration, co-creation and people development by empowering others
Agile mindset, positive attitude to change & meaningful growth
Inclusive and empathetic towards others, encouraging diversity
Self-awareness, understanding your impact on others and contribution to the whole group
Bachelors Degree in Human Resources and/or work experience from HR and leadership roles
Ytterligare information
What we offer
We can assure you that you will get plenty of responsibility from day one and that you will work in the heart of our core business. We offer an inspiring and motivating culture characterized by teamwork, belief in people and entrepreneurial spirit. You will work in a diverse, inclusive and value driven company.
This is a full-time position starting with a probationary period of 6 months. Collective agreement with Unionen. The location is based in Eskilstuna and part of the Logistic Region North Europe. As a HR Specialist you report directly to the DC HR Manager. Start date 1 November 2023 or by agreement.
Are you our next HR Specialist? Are you ready to join?
If you feel your experience, skills, ambitions and mindset are right for this role, please send your application no later than 30 September. We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the deadline. Don 't wait to send in your application! We are looking forward hearing from you!
For questions regarding the position or recruitment process, please contact Anders Holmqvist, DC HR Manager, anders.holmqvist@hm.com
.
We have new routines in the recruitment process which mean that all candidates in connection with a job offer are called to take a drug test. In addition, a job offer is only valid on the condition that a background check does not reveal any remarks on the criminal record.
Find your Place to grow at H&M!
We make it happen. At H&M Logistics we believe it's possible to find what you like,
space to make your mark and room to grow.
A place where you can belong and be truly yourself.
With a team that gets things done, in a company that never stands still.
At H&M Logistics we believe it's possible, because together we make it possible Så ansöker du
