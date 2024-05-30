Db2 Tech Lead
Are you an experienced DB2 professional looking for an exciting opportunity to lead technical initiatives in a bank?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Bridge the Gap & Lead Innovation: Collaborate with internal stakeholders, DB2 delivery team (outsourced to Kyndryl), Db2 Agile Product Owner and Mainframe Tech leads to ensure smooth Db2 operations and accountability and maximise efficiency.
Shape the future of DB2 in Swedbank: Provide technical expertise and leadership to future-proof Swedbank's DB2 environment.
Stay ahead of the curve: Seek out and implement cutting-edge DB2 solutions that benefit Swedbank.
Review & approve changes: Ensure proposed solutions (from partners like Kyndryl) align with Swedbank's needs.
Drive operational excellence: Collaborate with the Agile Product Owner to define frameworks and participate in operational meetings to optimize DB2 performance.
What isneeded in this role: Proven experience in Db2 infrastructure/database administration utilities with a strong focus on operational efficiency and ensuring high-quality standards.
Exceptional problem-solving skills to effectively troubleshoot incidents that may arise in Db2 area.
An analytical mindset with the ability to identify areas for improvement within Db2 systems and propose proactive solutions.
Excellent communication skills to effectively liaise between the bank and Kyndryl delivery team, ensuring clear understanding of expectations.
Have been working with a high transaction financial environment.
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
• lead the way in shaping Swedbank's DB2 strategy while fostering your own professional growth in a collaborative environment". Mozhdeh Kamel, your future manager
Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager:Mozhdeh Kamel, mozhdeh.kamel@swedbank.se
, +46725746389
