Datainsamlare Trelleborg
Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Trelleborg
2022-11-30
We are looking for a person to visit several places in the city, collect data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 15:00.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving licence
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-30
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se
http://www.informedsources.com
