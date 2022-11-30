Datainsamlare Trelleborg

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Trelleborg
2022-11-30


We are looking for a person to visit several places in the city, collect data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 15:00.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving licence
access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-30
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Trelleborg".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
231 52  TRELLEBORG

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
7218225

