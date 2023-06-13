Datainsamlare Sundsvall

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Sundsvall
2023-06-13


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Sundsvall, Timrå, Mark, Härnösand, Nordanstig eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Sundsvall, Söderhamn, Gävle, Mora, Falun eller i hela Sverige

International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city by car, collect some outside visible data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
For this job one should be available on weekdays somewhere from 13:00 to 16:00 . And from 11:00 -14:00 on Saturdays. The job itself won't take you 30-40 min of your time, but should be done regularly within the required time window.
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
If you are an independent contractor, please mention it while applying.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-13
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Datainsamlare Sundsvall".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
856 43  SUNDSVALL

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
7879467

Prenumerera på jobb från Informed Sources (sverige) AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB: