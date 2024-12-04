Datainsamlare Norrköping (Förstärkning)
2024-12-04
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city by car, collect some outside visible data and upload them to our system using very simple mobile application.
For this job one should be available on demand on weekdays somewhere from 13:00 to 16:00 . The job itself would take more than 30 min
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-03
