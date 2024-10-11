Datainsamlare Linköping (på lördagen)
2024-10-11
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit few places in the city by car, collect some outside visible data and upload them to our system using very simple mobile application.
For this job one must be available on Saturdays somewhere from 11:00 to 14:00 . The job itself won't take you more than 10 min of your time, but should be done regularly within the required time collection window. There is also an option of occasional data collections on weekdays
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car (alternatively a bike)
The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
